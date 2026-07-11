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Why Was Thibaut Courtois Substituted? Goalkeeper Leaves Spain Vs Belgium World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final In Tears

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced off with an apparent injury in the 70th minute of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Spain, with the score locked at 1-1.

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Why Was Thibaut Courtois Substituted? Goalkeeper Leaves Spain Vs Belgium World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final In Tears
Thibaut Courtois left the field in tears after suffering an apparent injury during Belgium's World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Spain.
Photo: X/@ThibautCourtois

Belgium suffered a major setback during their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Spain after veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was substituted in the 70th minute with an apparent injury. Courtois went down during the second half and, after receiving treatment, signalled that he could not continue. The 34-year-old left the field visibly emotional, appearing to fight back tears as he made way for Senne Lammens.

Courtois' departure came with the contest finely poised at 1-1, following Fabián Ruiz's opener for Spain in the 30th minute and Charles De Ketelaere's equaliser 11 minutes later, leaving Lammens to make his World Cup knockout debut under immense pressure.

(This is a developing story) 

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