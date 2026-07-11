Spain vs Belgium Highlights: Mikel Merino's Late Winner Fires La Roja Into World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after defeating Belgium 2-1 in a hard-fought quarter-final at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday. Fabian Ruiz gave La Roja the lead in the first half before Charles De Ketelaere restored parity for Belgium. With extra time looming, substitute Mikel Merino capitalised on a defensive lapse to score the winner in the 88th minute, sending Spain into a last-four meeting with France.

Spain took control in the 30th minute through Ruiz. Lamine Yamal released Pedro Porro down the right, and the full-back's cutback found Dani Olmo, whose first-time effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois. Ruiz reacted quickest to the rebound, with his follow-up taking a heavy deflection off a Belgian defender before looping into the net.

Belgium responded 11 minutes later. Timothy Castagne surged forward and delivered a teasing cross into the penalty area, where Charles De Ketelaere got across Pau Cubarsi to power a header beyond Unai Simon and level the contest before half-time.

The match swung dramatically in the 70th minute when Courtois was forced off with an apparent injury, leaving the field in tears before being replaced by Senne Lammens. Spain eventually found a breakthrough again as Merino punished a costly Belgian defensive mistake, calmly slotting home in the 88th minute to seal La Roja's place in the semi-finals.

Spain will now face France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals as they continue their bid for a second World Cup title.

(This is a developing story)

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