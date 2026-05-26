KCET Result 2026 Date: Exam Results Likely To Be Announced This Week

The KCET 2026 results are set to be announced shortly. As per multiple media reports, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has finalised the technical assessment and marks compilation, with the final answer key ready, making the announcement likely this week. Although the authority has not officially confirmed the exact date yet.

The KCET result timeline has been influenced by a re-examination conducted on May 24 in Hiriyur following reported malpractice.

Once it is released, candidates can access their KCET 2026 results via the official site, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They will need their application number and the first four letters of their name to retrieve their scorecards. KEA has indicated that counselling for KCET admissions may begin in the first week of June 2026.

KEA generally releases the marksheets online along with subject-wise marks and ranks obtained by candidates. The KCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses such as Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other professional programmes offered by colleges across Karnataka.

KCET 2026 Result Date (tentative)

Reports suggest that the KCET 2026 results for engineering, pharmacy, and agricultural admissions are expected to be declared by May 28-29. However, a specific time and date for the KCET 2026 results have yet to be disclosed. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for the latest updates on the KCET 2026 results.

The examinations took place from April 22 to April 24, 2026. The announcement will likely be made by the state minister for education at the KEA headquarters.

KCET Result 2026: List websites to check results

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

kea.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

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KCET Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the result

Step 1: Access the official KEA webpage at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘KCET Result 2026' link visible on the main page.

Step 3: Input the KCET application ID along with the initial four letters of the candidate's name.

Step 4: Press the ‘submit' button.

Step 5: The KCET 2026 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Carefully verify the information provided in the KCET results.

Step 7: Download and archive the KCET 2026 result PDF for future use.

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KCET 2026: Cutoff marks

The cutoff scores for KCET 2026 will also be announced shortly after the results are released. Aspirants must achieve at least the cutoff scores or higher to be eligible for the exam. The cutoff score for candidates in the general category is set at 45%, while those in reserved categories must obtain a minimum of 40% to be deemed qualified.

Those who qualify must participate in the counselling process for seat allocation. Candidates whose names appear in the seat allocation results will need to report to the designated college with their original documents.

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