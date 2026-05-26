Jaishankar At Quad FM Meet: Indo-Pacific Must Stay Driver Of Global Growth, Stability

The Indo-Pacific should continue to serve as a key engine of global growth and stability, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday, stressing that the Quad must play a central role in safeguarding maritime security and expanding economic opportunities in the region.

In his opening remarks at the Quad foreign ministers' meeting, he underscored the need for “trusted and transparent” partnerships to foster peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting in New Delhi was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with Jaishankar chairing the discussions.

The gathering took place against the backdrop of rising concerns over China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. "Our focus will clearly be on the Indo-Pacific, which defines the Quad's mandate," Jaishankar said in his televised address.

"At the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points, manufacturing and resource concentrations and gaps in critical infrastructure. Each one of them offers a new argument for more partnerships," he said.

Jaishankar, without elaborating, also talked about specific "concerns" facing the Indo-Pacific. "This will require enhancing strategic confidence, ensuring maritime security, promoting economic choices, and fostering a deeper collaborative ethos. And that is best done by promoting trusted and transparent partnerships," he said.

The external affairs minister added, "As maritime democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, we share the responsibility towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. The region must remain a driver for global growth and stability."

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for making the Quad as strong and as effective as possible. We are determined to continue the momentum of the Quad, and we want a peaceful, stable, prosperous Indo-Pacific, she said.

Rubio said the areas in which the Quad has been working together became more relevant because of recent events around the world.

Quad can address some of the most significant problems facing the world, including in areas of energy security, freedom of navigation, and critical minerals, he said.

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