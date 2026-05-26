Rs 3,000 A Month For 20 Years: How PPF And SIP Returns Compare

For many salaried individuals and first-time investors in India, setting aside Rs 3,000 every month is often the beginning of long-term wealth creation. A disciplined monthly investment of just Rs 3,000 can make a big difference over two decades.

Two popular options are the Public Provident Fund (PPF), a safe, government-backed scheme, and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in equity mutual funds, which offer higher growth potential but with market risk.

If you commit to investing Rs 3,000 every single month for the next 20 years, you will have channelled a total of Rs 7,20,000 into your chosen financial vehicle.

But what will that look like at the finish line? Let's dive straight into the hard calculations to help you decide where your money belongs.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

The PPF is a government-backed, fixed-income savings tool. It is loved for its absolute safety and its EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status, meaning your deposits, your earned interest, and your final maturity corpus are entirely tax-free.

It comes with a 15-year lock-in period, although partial withdrawals and extensions are allowed under certain conditions. Since the scheme is backed by the sovereign guarantee of the Government of India, it is considered one of the safest investment options available.

The current interest rate is 7.1% per annum, compounded annually.

PPF Calculation

Monthly investment: Rs 3,000

Tenure: 20 years

Returns: 7.1% per annum

Total investment: Rs 7.2 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 8.29 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 15.49 lakh

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP)

A SIP is a method of investing in mutual funds on a regular schedule. Instead of investing a lump sum, investors contribute a fixed amount every month. Returns depend on market performance and are not guaranteed.

Over long periods, equity mutual funds have historically delivered higher returns than traditional fixed-income products, although they also carry volatility and risk.

Below you can see calculations with the assumption of 12% annual interest rate.

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SIP Calculation

Monthly investment: Rs 3,000

Tenure: 20 years

Total investment: Rs 7.2 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 20.4 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 27.6 lakh

The difference between returns on PPF and SIP investments is substantial because equity investments generally generate higher long-term returns than fixed-income instruments.

Investors who prefer safety and assured returns may find the Public Provident Fund more suitable. The scheme is particularly attractive for those looking to protect their capital while benefiting from tax-free earnings. It is often considered ideal for conservative investors with a lower appetite for market-linked risk.

On the other hand, a Systematic Investment Plan may work better for individuals with a long-term investment horizon and the ability to withstand short-term market fluctuations. Since SIPs invest in mutual funds, they offer stronger wealth-creation potential over extended periods. Regular investing through SIPs also helps average out market volatility over time.

A balanced strategy could involve allocating a portion towards PPF for stability and tax benefits, while directing a larger share into equity SIPs for long-term growth. For instance, an investor may put Rs 1,000-1,500 into PPF and invest the remaining amount in diversified equity mutual funds through SIPs.

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Investing Rs 3,000 monthly for 20 years is a smart step towards financial security. PPF offers peace of mind with a respectable Rs 15.5 lakh corpus, while a well-chosen equity SIP could potentially grow it to Rs 25-35 lakh or more.

The best option depends on your risk profile, goals, and overall financial plan. Consult a certified financial planner for personalised advice. Whichever you choose, starting today is the most important decision.

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