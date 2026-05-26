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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Rises Above $98 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,140.50, compared to Monday's index close of 24,031.70.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Rises Above $98 A Barrel
9 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,140.50. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,031.70, rising 312.40 points or 1.32%, crossing 24,000 for the first time in 11 trading sessions. The BSE Sensex ended higher by 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, at 76,488.96, marking its biggest one-day gain in nearly six weeks.

Meanwhile, Asian markets trade mixed after investor sentiment improved on hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks. South Korea's Kospi rose 3.46% to 8,119.11, hitting a fresh record as trading resumed after a public holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.33% to 64,941.15, while Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.52% to 8,647.20.

May 26, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Rubio Says Iran Talks May Take Few Days, Signals Conditional Deal

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations with Iran are expected to take a few days.
  • Rubio said President Donald Trump will proceed only if a suitable deal is reached, otherwise no agreement will be finalised.
May 26, 2026 07:45 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: SPARC, Exicom Placed Under ASM; 63 Moons Removed

  • Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and Exicom Tele-Systems have been placed under the short-term ASM framework.
  • 63 Moons Technologies has been removed from the ASM list.
May 26, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Price Band Cut To 10% For Dynacons Systems, Fineotex Chemical, SPARC

The price band has been revised to 10% from 20% for Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Fineotex Chemical, and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company.

May 26, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Insider Trades Show Buys In Alembic Pharma, Indiabulls; Sales In Aqylon Nexus

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Nirayu bought 1.2 lakh shares.
  • Indiabulls: Valerian Real Estate, promoter group, bought 5 lakh shares.
  • Inox India: Lata Madhusudan Rungta, promoter group, sold 21,000 shares.
  • Paradeep Phosphates: Zuari Maroc Phosphates, promoter, bought 1.6 lakh shares.
  • Greenpanel Industries: Shobhan Mittal, promoter and director, bought 1.64 lakh shares.
  • Aqylon Nexus: Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya, promoter, sold 84.04 lakh shares.
  • Euro Pratik Sales: Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi, promoter and director, bought 98,988 shares.
May 26, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Block Deals Seen In Bliss GVS, Global Health, Premier Energies

Bulk Block Deals

Bliss GVS Pharma

  • Shailesh Shivkumar Dalmia sold 10.08 lakh shares at Rs 317.64/share.

Global Health

  • HDFC Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 1,225/share.
  • Sunil Sachdeva sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 1,225/share.

Premier Energies

  • 360 One Mutual Fund bought 2.72 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1.25 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought 1.09 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund bought 67,000 shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund bought 10.47 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 11.62 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • BNP Paribas Funds India Equity bought 3.14 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 14.14 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Charandeep Singh Saluja sold 13.09 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 20.94 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • HDFC Life Insurance Company bought 9.94 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5.23 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Jasveen Kaur Saluja sold 19.37 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company bought 5.23 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 10.47 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Manjeet Kaur Saluja sold 50.47 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF - Scheme 7 bought 2.62 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF - Scheme 9 bought 2.62 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 1.83 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Quant Mutual Fund bought 40.84 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company bought 4.71 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • SBI Life Insurance Company bought 13.09 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 24.45 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Surenderpal Singh Saluja sold 1.57 crore shares at Rs 955/share.
  • Tata Mutual Fund bought 13.09 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.
  • The Beekeeper Capital bought 14.66 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

May 26, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Explosions Reported Near Strait Of Hormuz; Iran Says Situation Under Control

  • Explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas and nearby coastal areas close to the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media.
  • The cause of the blasts remains unclear, with no official confirmation on the trigger.
  • Iran’s Mehr news agency said the situation is under control and there is no cause for concern.

    • Source: Reuters

May 26, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Mahanagar Gas Withdraws Subsidies, Support Schemes For Commercial Users

  • Mahanagar Gas Ltd has discontinued support schemes and subsidies for commercial customers with immediate effect.
  • The company has withdrawn downstream piping cost absorption and monthly bill subsidies for self-funded installations.
  • The move follows the impact of the ongoing geopolitical situation, as per the company update.
May 26, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: DGCA Issues Ebola Protocols For Airlines, Mandates Health Checks

  • DGCA has issued guidelines for airlines, including mandatory self-declaration forms for passengers arriving from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
  • Airlines must follow in-flight protocols for suspected cases, including isolating the passenger, assigning one crew member, and using protective equipment.
  • Airports have been directed to carry out screening, ensure separate parking bays, and manage disembarkation of suspected cases under health supervision.
May 26, 2026 07:05 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Trump Calls For Transfer Or Destruction Of Enriched Uranium

  • US President Donald Trump said enriched uranium should be handed over to the United States for destruction or eliminated in coordination with Iran.
  • He added that the process could be carried out at a mutually agreed location with oversight from the atomic energy authority.
May 26, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: US Carries Out Strikes In Southern Iran, Says Central Command

  • U.S. forces conducted strikes in southern Iran, according to the U.S. Central Command.
  • The action was described as being undertaken in self-defence by the U.S. military.
May 26, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: India, Canada Discuss Early Conclusion Of Trade Pact

  • Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • Both sides discussed steps to deepen bilateral cooperation and expressed optimism on early conclusion of the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
  • The agreement aims to expand trade and economic engagement between the two countries.
May 26, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brent Gains, WTI Falls As Iran Developments Keep Oil Mixed

  • Brent crude July futures rose 1.6% to $97.72 per barrel in Asia trading.
  • U.S. West Texas Intermediate June futures fell 5.4% to $91.38 per barrel.
  • Oil markets remained volatile amid U.S. military activity in southern Iran and signals on Tehran-Washington talks.
May 26, 2026 06:45 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Kospi Hits Record High; Nikkei Declines As Asian Trade Resumes

  • South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.46% to 8,119.11, hitting a fresh record as trading resumed after a public holiday.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.33% to 64,941.15, while Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.52% to 8,647.20.
  • Investor sentiment improved on hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks.
May 26, 2026 06:38 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 24,100, Signals Firm Start

GIFT Nifty traded at 24,140.50, higher than the previous Nifty 50 close of 24,031.70, indicating early gains for the benchmark index.

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