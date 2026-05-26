Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Rises Above $98 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,140.50. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,031.70, rising 312.40 points or 1.32%, crossing 24,000 for the first time in 11 trading sessions. The BSE Sensex ended higher by 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, at 76,488.96, marking its biggest one-day gain in nearly six weeks.

Meanwhile, Asian markets trade mixed after investor sentiment improved on hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks. South Korea's Kospi rose 3.46% to 8,119.11, hitting a fresh record as trading resumed after a public holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.33% to 64,941.15, while Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.52% to 8,647.20.