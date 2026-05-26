CNG Prices Hiked Again! Rates Raised By Rs 2/Kg In Delhi

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi have been hiked by Rs 2 per kg, effective 6 AM on Tuesday, May 26, marking a fresh increase in fuel costs for consumers across the national capital, NDTV reported.

Following the hike, CNG will cost Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi.

CNG rates were previously revised on Saturday, May 23, when Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) reportedly hiked prices by Re 1. Over the last to weeks, CNG prices have been increased four times as the city gas distributors continue to grapple with mounting losses due to the Iran war, which has choked global energy supply chains.

ALSO READ: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Gets Costlier By Rs 2.61, Diesel By Rs 2.71

The latest rate hike comes a day after petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 2.61 per litre and Rs 2.71 per litre on average, respectively, marking the fourth hike in fuel prices across the country. In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel to cost Rs 95.20 per litre.

Since the last 11 days, the fuel prices have been increased by Rs 7.5 per litre. The prices were first raised by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, followed by two hikes of 90 paise per litre each on May 19 and May 23, with the most recent hike of Rs 2.71 per litre on Monday.

ALSO READ: CNG To Get Costlier In New Delhi As IGL Announces Rs 1 Price Hike

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