Twisha Sharma Death: CBI Takes Over Case, To Begin Investigation Today

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma following directions from the Supreme Court, and re-registered the FIR earlier filed at Bhopal's Katara Hills police station.

A CBI team from New Delhi arrived in Bhopal on Monday to formally assume charge of the investigation from the state police Special Investigation Team (SIT). The agency is expected to collect all documents, forensic evidence and case records linked to the probe.

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The matter was referred by Rajnish Kashyap Kaul, ACP Misrod and head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that had been probing the case so far, as per The Hindu.

The local police had earlier booked Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, a practising lawyer, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district judge, following allegations of dowry harassment levelled by the actor's family.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, took suo motu cognisance of the case amid allegations of institutional bias, procedural discrepancies and irregularities in the initial investigation. The bench stressed the need for a fair and impartial probe and urged both sides to avoid making public statements that could influence the investigation.

The SC has issued a stern directive urging both the accused and victim's families, along with all potential witnesses, to immediately refrain from making statements to the media regarding the ongoing investigation.

The case was registered under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following a meeting with officials, the CBI re-registered the FIR earlier filed by the Bhopal Police as its own case, in line with standard procedure.

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Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida who married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12, barely five months after her wedding.

Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, of mental torture and murder, while the accused family has maintained that it was a case of suicide.

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