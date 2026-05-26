Q4 Results Today: ONGC, IRCTC, Siemens, Senco Gold Among 280+ Firms To Declare Earnings On May 26

Over 280 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 26. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on May 26 include Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), General Insurance Corporation of India, Siemens, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Important Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 26

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Siemens Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., AIA Engineering Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., EID Parry India Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., Senco Gold Ltd., Dish TV India Ltd., Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd., Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.

ONGC Q3 Results

ONGC registered a 23% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 11,946 crore in Q3 FY26. The increase came on the back of stronger refining and marketing performance and lower finance expenses, even as declining production from ageing oilfields and weaker oil and gas price realisations affected sales.

The company's consolidated total income remained largely steady at around Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 1.70 lakh crore a year ago.

GIC Q3 Results

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) posted a net profit of Rs 1,519 crore in Q3 FY26, down 6% YoY from Rs 1,621 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The government-owned reinsurance firm, however, saw its total income increase to Rs 11,557 crore during the October-December quarter, against Rs 10,479 crore a year earlier.

IRCTC Q3 Results

IRCTC delivered a 15.6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 394 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared with Rs 341 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% YoY to Rs 1,449 crore, compared with Rs 1,225 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

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