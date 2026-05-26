Eid Ul-Adha 2026 Date: Is Bakrid On May 27 Or 28? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

The Muslim community in India is set to celebrate Eid Ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid or Eid-al-Adha, this week. However, as with every year, the exact date of the festival depends on the sighting of the moon, leading to confusion over whether it will be observed on May 27 or May 28.

Following the latest announcements by religious organisations and government authorities, it is now confirmed that Eid al-Adha will be observed on Thursday, May 28, in most parts of India.

Is Eid Ul-Adha On May 27 Or 28? Date Confirmed in India

As per moon sighting committees and Islamic religious organisations, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was not sighted in several parts of India on Sunday, May 18 evening. Due to this, authorities confirmed that Eid-ul-Adha would be observed a day later on May 28. The Jama Masjid Shahi Imam also announced the moon was expected to be visible on Monday, which shifted the Bakrid 2026 celebration date in India to Thursday.

In a majority of states, Eid al-Adha will now be celebrated on May 28. Muslims across the country are preparing for Eid prayers, Qurbani rituals, and family gatherings on that day. However, religious bodies in Jammu and Kashmir announced the festival would be observed on May 27 according to regional moon sighting practices.

Gulf Countries To Celebrate Eid Ul-Adha on May 27

Countries including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia have officially announced May 27 as the date for Eid Ul-Adha celebrations this year.

According to the Islamic calendar, Eid Al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Based on moon-sighting announcements, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Bakrid on May 27, with several Gulf nations and other Muslim-majority countries also following the same schedule.

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Central Government Revises Bakrid Holiday Date

Confusion about the moon sighting affected the official holiday schedule of the Central Government. In a revised notification, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions announced that all Central Government administrative offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on May 28, on account of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid.

Earlier, the public holiday had been scheduled for May 27. However, following updated moon-sighting reports, the government officially shifted the holiday to May 28. The Supreme Court also modified its working schedule. According to the revised notification, the court will function normally on May 27, while matters originally listed for May 28 will now be heard a day earlier.

ALSO READ || Bakra Eid (Eid Al-Adha) 2026 On May 27 Or 28? Check State-Wise Revised Eid Holiday Dates After Moon Sighting

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