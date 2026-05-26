ITR Filing 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To E-Verify Your Income Tax Return

With taxpayers beginning to file their income tax returns for the assessment year 2026–27, attention is largely focused on meeting the filing deadline. However, completing the filing is only part of the process.

An ITR becomes valid only once it has been e-verified through the prescribed methods.

Salaried taxpayers who are exempt from audit provisions must file their income tax returns for FY26 by July 31, 2026, unless authorities decide to extend the deadline.

Submitting your Income Tax Return (ITR) is only part of the annual tax filing process. After filing, taxpayers must complete e-verification, which allows the income tax department to authenticate and process the return. Failure to do so can render the filing invalid, potentially delaying refunds, and the person may face issues related to non-compliance.

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Methods To E-Verify Your ITR

Aadhaar OTP

Begin by confirming that your Aadhaar and PAN are connected, along with your registered mobile number.

Log into the income tax portal and click on ‘Verify Using Aadhaar OTP'.

An OTP will be delivered to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

Enter the code to finish the verification of your ITR.

Net banking

Log into your internet banking account with your registered details.

Look for the ‘e-file taxes' or ‘e-verify return' feature available in the Income Tax menu.

The system will redirect you to the income tax portal, allowing you to confirm the return immediately.

Bank account and demat account verification method

Taxpayers can use a pre-validated bank or demat account to electronically verify their ITR.

Choose the applicable verification option on the e-filing website.

A one-time password will be shared via the registered mobile number or email ID connected to the account.

Input the OTP to finalise the verification successfully.

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

The Income Tax Act mandates the use of a DSC for companies, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), and entities liable for audit. By attaching a digital signature to the return, taxpayers can securely validate and complete the filing procedure.

Physical ITR-V

Taxpayers who do not opt for electronic verification must complete the process by mailing the signed ITR-V form to CPC Bangalore. The acknowledgement needs to be printed, signed in blue ink, and sent through Speed Post within the prescribed 30-day period.

Once the process is successfully completed using any of the prescribed methods, the income tax e-filing portal issues a Transaction ID and displays a confirmation notification. An email acknowledgement is also sent to the registered email ID.

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