Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple To Get A Makeover: Devendra Fadnavis Shares Look Of New Complex

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the redevelopment project associated with Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, temple trustees and other officials. The redevelopment is part of a larger plan focused on improving infrastructure, security and facilities for devotees visiting the temple.

Fadnavis also shared some images on X, which depicted how the upgraded temple complex is expected to look after the redevelopment work is completed. Along with the images, he wrote, "Our Shri Siddhivinayak Temple complex and premises is all set to get this look and upgradation. We performed Bhumipujan for it today. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Speaking to PTI, Shinde said the first phase of the Siddhivinayak corridor project had officially begun with the bhoomi poojan ceremony conducted in the presence of the chief minister.

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Siddhivinayak Temple Redevelopment

The redevelopment work is part of a master plan worth around Rs 500 crore. The project aims to modernise the temple surroundings while ensuring better crowd management and improved safety arrangements for devotees visiting the shrine daily.

The first phase of the redevelopment project includes the construction of new entrance gates, installation of new stonework on the inner and outer walls of the temple and development of a two-level parking facility with a capacity for 124 vehicles.

Shinde said the proposal for redevelopment was discussed jointly with Fadnavis during his tenure as chief minister after the temple trust highlighted the increasing rush of devotees and the need for upgraded arrangements.

He added that the nearly 225-year-old temple, established in 1801 by Laxman Patil and Dehubai Patil, requires expansion and modernisation in view of the growing number of visitors from across India and abroad.

"Siddhivinayak is not only Mumbai's presiding deity but also one of the country's most prominent and revered temples. Devotees from India and abroad come here for darshan, making it necessary to develop the temple premises with improved security, infrastructure and facilities," he said.

The deputy chief minister also said grants for ‘A' category temples in Maharashtra had been increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. He added that the state government is giving priority to the development of major religious centres, including projects linked to Bhimashankar Temple and Pandharpur.

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