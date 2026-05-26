Mid-Cap Stock Under Rs 100: Suzlon Energy Shares Jump Despite Q4 Profit Miss — Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Mid-Cap Stock Under Rs 100: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd opened higher on Tuesday, May 26, and extended gains in morning trade even as brokerages gave a mixed review after the green energy solutions company reported a 5% drop in March quarter profit. Shares of India's leading wind energy solutions provider gained momentum amid a positive trend in domestic markets as investor sentiment improved on global cues. The mid-cap stock, priced under Rs 100 remains a top pick by investors and brokerages over positive returns in the near-term and robust outlook for long-term business growth.

On Monday, Suzlon Energy shares slipped after Q4 profit disappointed D-Street. On Tuesday, shares opened at Rs 53.64 against a previous close of Rs 53.99 and extended gains by over 2% to hit an intraday high of Rs Rs 55.49 apiece on the NSE. Shares last traded 2.025 higher at Rs 55.08 apiece on the NSE. The stock has gained 4.20% in one week, 5.075 on a year-to-date basis, but has declined over 14% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 75,599.75 crore.

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Suzlon Energy Intraday Share Price

Suzlon Energy Q4 Results

Suzlon Energy reported a near 6% decline in profit in quarter ended March. The consolidate profit fell 5.8% to Rs 1,114 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. this is in comparison to Rs 1,182 crore in the same period of fiscal 2025. However, revenue from operations surged 45% to Rs 5,494 crore from Rs 3,790 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Suzlon Energy has reported the highest-ever annual and quarter India deliveries at 2,456 MW and 830 MW respectively, it said in its press release on Monday. Suzlon's order book stood at around 5.9 GW, with 66% of orders coming from PSU and C&I sectors. The company said its S144 turbine has emerged as the industry's dominant product, with cumulative order intake of nearly 9 GW. Suzlon also reported a net cash position of Rs 2,384 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Brokerage View Mixed On Suzlon: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Nuvama Research downgraded Suzlon Energy to 'hold' at a target price of Rs 55. ''Assuming Suzlon Energy retains a 30–35% share, we expect execution to plateau at ~3.0–3.5GW annually over FY27–28. Downgrade to ‘HOLD' with a TP of Rs 55 (due to stock run up of ~15% since Q3 results) at 30× FY28E,'' said the brokerage. Sytematix Research maintained a 'buy' call and revised its target price on the stock. The brokerage remains positive on Suzlon given its market leadership reflecting a pivotal role in accelerating wind capacity addition in India, improving execution, and increasing strategic focus on projects.

''The year also marked Suzlon's re-entry into the the European markets through its Blue Sky platform launch in Spain, offering S175 and S163 turbines with rated capacities of 5MW and 6.3MW, respectively. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 71/share based on 30x FY28E P/E,'' said Systematix Motilal Oswal and JM Financials also maintained a 'buy' rating on Suzlon, however the katter revised its target price on the stock.

''Over the past eight quarters, out of 4,006MW delivered, only 1,080MW of equipment has been commissioned. However, working capital days have improved to 124 days (140 days in Mar'25), better than our expectations. On the back of 5.9GW order book, we estimate FY27/FY28 deliveries at 3.1GW/3.3GW. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 65 (earlier 64) based on 25xFY28E EPS,'' said JM Financials on Suzlon Energy.

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