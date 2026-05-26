Container Corp Shares Slump Over 5% After Weak Q4 — Should You Buy?

Shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) are under pressure during Tuesday's trade after the company reported a 12% dip in its Q4 net profit. Its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 fell to Rs 262.7 crore, compared with Rs 299.8 crore in the same period last year.

Concor shares fell as much as 5.66% to a low of Rs 483.05, and is currently trading 4.37% lower at Rs 489.65 apiece.

As per Bloomberg data, 20 analysts are tracking the stock, out of which 12 have buy calls, three have a hold call, and five have a sell call on the stock.

Q4 revenue slipped 1.1% year-on-year to Rs. 2,263.3 crore, compared to Rs. 2,287.8 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA also declined 3% to Rs. 427.5 crore from Rs. 440.6 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin narrowed slightly to 18.9% from 19.3%.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 5, translating to a 20% payout for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the 38th Annual General Meeting. This comes in addition to interim dividends of Rs. 1.60 per share (32%), Rs. 2.60 per share (52%), and Rs. 3.40 per share (68%) that were distributed during the financial year.

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