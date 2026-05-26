Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence On Don 3 Row After Being Banned By Film Workers' Body

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has finally reacted after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) imposed a non-cooperation directive against him over his reported exit from the much-anticipated film Don 3.

On Monday, the film workers' body stated that he failed to respond to multiple notices and appear before the federation to discuss the matter.

Ranveer Singh's Official Response

In his official response to the situation, Ranveer's spokesperson issued a statement stating that the actor had consciously chosen to remain silent on the issue. The statement read, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

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"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson added in the statement.

Ranveer Singh's Ban

On Monday, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh following his sudden exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after director-producer Farhan Akhtar formally lodged a complaint with the federation regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit explained the sequence of events that led to the federation's decision. He revealed this during a press conference held on May 25.

"The issue began on 11th April when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE. As the head of the association, I received it. In his complaint, he stated that he wanted to meet us and register a complaint against actor Ranveer Singh," Pandit said.

As part of its standard procedure, FWICE called upon producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their side of the matter and to hear Ranveer's side before taking any action. Pandit said, "For nearly two hours, they explained their entire complaint and narrated the sequence of events as to why they had to take this step. They shared a lot of details with us. We listened to them carefully."

He added, "Following natural justice and our institutional rules, we invited the other party. The Federation sent reminders to Ranveer Singh every 10 to 15 days asking him to come and present his side of the story."

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However, Pandit revealed that after the federation held the press conference, Ranveer Singh's team reached out through an email. In the email, they questioned FWICE's jurisdiction in the matter and stated that the federation had no reason to interfere in the dispute. Since the actor's team neither responded formally nor appeared before the federation, FWICE held internal discussions before reaching its final decision.

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