Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam Fusion In 'Chand Mera Dil' Sparks Massive Online Debate

A dance sequence from Chand Mera Dil has unexpectedly become the centre of a social media storm. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is facing heavy online criticism after a clip from the film showing her performing a Bharatanatyam fusion routine went viral shortly after the movie's release on May 22.
The romantic drama, which also stars Lakshya, features Ananya as Chandni, a college student who performs the dance during an orientation sequence in the film. However, instead of praise, the performance triggered strong reactions online, with many viewers accusing Bollywood of mishandling classical dance traditions.
X Reactions On Ananya Panday's Viral Video
One social media user wrote, “Bharatanatyam was founded in 200 BCE and ended with Ananya Panday in 2026.”
Bharatnatyam was founded in 200 BCE and ended with Ananya Pandey in 2026.???????? pic.twitter.com/jsSKG6fvhq— Aaysha (@Aaysha4you) May 24, 2026
Another viewer criticised the performance by saying, “Someone needs to stop Ananya Panday ji before she further destroys Bharatanatyam. The audacity to have a Nataraja idol in the background and perform like this.”
Someone needs to stop Ananya Pandey ji before she further destroys Bharatanatyam.— Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 24, 2026
That audacity to have Nataraja idol in the background and perform like this...???????????? pic.twitter.com/ljg0SLNvAm
A separate user reacted, “Ananya Panday's dancing skills are as good as her acting skills.”
Ananya pandey's dancing skills are as good as her acting skills ???? pic.twitter.com/pMDeJiEvPD— lakshman (@rebel_notout) May 24, 2026
Carnatic musician Krithika Sivaswamy also shared her disappointment online. “Ananya Panday's ‘Bharatanatyam' shows how the industry is insensitive to classical arts, how they mock it and the audacity to put it up publicly on a screen,” she wrote.
Ananya pandey's "Bharatnatyam " shows how the industry is insensitive to classical arts, how they mock it and the audacity to put it up publicly on a screen. Unfortunately in India there is no mechanism to sue those who mock classical arts. Its very fluid which makes anyone do…— krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) May 24, 2026
Classical dancer and choreographer Anita Ratnam also weighed in on the controversy. She stated that the clip felt like Bharatanatyam was being “held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form.”
Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form.— Anita R Ratnam (@aratnam) May 25, 2026
Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building.
Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control,… https://t.co/Q8CUIdbdA9
Ratnam further added, “Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control, tradition, geometry, musicality and emotional depth. This clip treats it like a wedding sangeet filmed during a mild earthquake.”
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Another X user mocked the sequence saying, “I'm still trying to figure out whether the applause and cheers at the end were for the performance or because it was finally over.”
I'm still trying to figure out whether the applause & cheers from the audience at the end were for the performance or because it was finally over???? https://t.co/UsCVRQCHOX— Sree Harsha (@AapathBandhava) May 24, 2026
Which movie is this ?— The Kerala Girl ( Indian ) (@the_kerala_girl) May 24, 2026
And what kinda Bharatnatyam is this ????????????????????????.
I died laughing ????.
Spare our culture Bollywood ????.
Didi ke Nitambh ko kya hua ???? pic.twitter.com/Dvja2v6rs9
Some more reactions are:
#AnanyaPandey's Bharatanatyam = cultural desecration in designer lehenga.— Ustaad Veera Gambhira???? (@PKYtrishira) May 24, 2026
Ananya, Bharatanatyam survived 2000 years of history. It didn't survive for you to butcher it. Stick to ramps and leave sacred arts for those who actually train. ????
Talentless nepo cosplay at it's worst. pic.twitter.com/WnuDa1Kc7L
Ananya panday has literally turned Bharatanatyam into Bharta.— Krisha ???? (@KrishaAsiagh) May 24, 2026
Instead of proper mudras , we got robot arms , Instead of abhinav expression we got surprise emoji face and..
Instead of footwork it look like a vibrating washing machine it feel like a some Ai took 2 hours of… pic.twitter.com/Org4HNJRsR
Ananya Pandey has killed my favorite dance form - Bharatnatyam! I have learnt it from the age of 7 to the age of 13 - did my arangetram too in kuwait & never looked back.— Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 24, 2026
Classical dance needs to be studied over a period of time & cant be manufactured for Ms Pandey! Please dont…
Meanwhile, some viewers defended the scene, saying the viral clip was taken out of context.
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Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil follows the emotional love story of Chandni and Aarav as their relationship faces unexpected challenges.
While the film has received attention for its emotional storyline and performances, the Bharatanatyam fusion scene has now become one of the most talked-about moments from the movie online.
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