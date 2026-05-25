Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam Fusion In 'Chand Mera Dil' Sparks Massive Online Debate

A dance sequence from Chand Mera Dil has unexpectedly become the centre of a social media storm. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is facing heavy online criticism after a clip from the film showing her performing a Bharatanatyam fusion routine went viral shortly after the movie's release on May 22.

The romantic drama, which also stars Lakshya, features Ananya as Chandni, a college student who performs the dance during an orientation sequence in the film. However, instead of praise, the performance triggered strong reactions online, with many viewers accusing Bollywood of mishandling classical dance traditions.

X Reactions On Ananya Panday's Viral Video

One social media user wrote, “Bharatanatyam was founded in 200 BCE and ended with Ananya Panday in 2026.”

Another viewer criticised the performance by saying, “Someone needs to stop Ananya Panday ji before she further destroys Bharatanatyam. The audacity to have a Nataraja idol in the background and perform like this.”

A separate user reacted, “Ananya Panday's dancing skills are as good as her acting skills.”

Carnatic musician Krithika Sivaswamy also shared her disappointment online. “Ananya Panday's ‘Bharatanatyam' shows how the industry is insensitive to classical arts, how they mock it and the audacity to put it up publicly on a screen,” she wrote.

Classical dancer and choreographer Anita Ratnam also weighed in on the controversy. She stated that the clip felt like Bharatanatyam was being “held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form.”

Ratnam further added, “Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control, tradition, geometry, musicality and emotional depth. This clip treats it like a wedding sangeet filmed during a mild earthquake.”

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Another X user mocked the sequence saying, “I'm still trying to figure out whether the applause and cheers at the end were for the performance or because it was finally over.”

Some more reactions are:

Meanwhile, some viewers defended the scene, saying the viral clip was taken out of context.

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Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil follows the emotional love story of Chandni and Aarav as their relationship faces unexpected challenges.

While the film has received attention for its emotional storyline and performances, the Bharatanatyam fusion scene has now become one of the most talked-about moments from the movie online.

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