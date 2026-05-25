Iran Demands Shifting Enriched Uranium To China Under Proposed US Peace Deal: Report

Iran is seeking guarantees from China before moving ahead with any potential agreement with the US, according to a report by Al Arabiya citing unidentified sources. The report said Tehran has also demanded that its uranium stockpile be transferred to China as part of the negotiations.

Separately, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is most likely expected to travel to Doha, the report added, amid intensifying regional mediation efforts linked to US-Iran talks.

Al Arabiya said the information was based on unidentified sources and no official confirmation had been issued by Iran, China, Pakistan or the US at the time of reporting.

The developments come as diplomatic efforts around Tehran's nuclear programme and regional security arrangements continue to gather pace.

ALSO READ: Israel May 'Undermine' Ongoing US Talks, Nuclear Issue To Be Negotiated If MoU Finalised: Iran

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei while sharing details regarding ongoing negotiatons between Tehran and Washington said that while conclusions have been reached on many topics under discussion with the US, this did not mean a deal was close to being signed.

“We have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the discussion topics. This is correct, but this does not mean that the signing of an agreement is imminent,” Baghaei said.

According to Al-Jazeera, he added that if an MoU is finalised, details related to the agreement, including the nuclear issue, would be negotiated during a subsequent 60-day period.

Al Arabiya on Sunday, reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian maintained that Tehran was not pursuing nuclear weapons and accused Israel of fuelling instability in the region.

We are ready to reassure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian said. "Our negotiating team will not compromise when it counts to our country's dignity and sovereignty."

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