Charles Leclerc And Lewis Hamilton Unveil Ferrari's First-Ever Electric Car

Ferrari has unveiled its first-ever fully electric car, the Ferrari Luce. The car is also the company's first-ever five-seater and has been designed in collaboration with Loveform, a company founded by former Apple design chief, Sir Jony Ive.

The design of the car was notably unveiled by Scuderia Ferrari F1 team's racing drivers - Charles Leclerc and Sir Lewis Hamilton.

The Luce — Italian for "light" — has taken half a decade to develop, according to Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, who made the announcement in Rome.

Priced at $640,000, the car runs with a Ferrari-made electric motor on each wheel, enabling it to hit 60mph in around 2.5 seconds. All components are made in-house, ensuring the car can be serviced and repaired by Ferrari well into the future, reports BBC.

The launch of Ferrari Luce comes even in the midst of its rivals Lamborghini and Porsche scaling back on EV plans on account of poor demand and competition from Chinese brands such as BYD. Ferrari itself had ruled out a fully electric model, opting instead for hybrid vehicles. The Luce, in that regard, marks a change in direction.

It must be noted that Ferrari has also designed the hybrid engine for the new regulation of Formula One, which requires equal split between the combustion and electric power. The Prancing Horse supplies its engines to Haas and newly-minted Cadillac F1 team.

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