'For The Rest Of My Life...': Max Verstappen Breaks Silence On Future At Red Bull Amid Mercedes Talks

Max Verstappen has put an end to speculation surrounding his immediate Formula 1 future, confirming that he will continue racing for Red Bull. In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the four-time world champion made it clear that he has no plans to walk away from his current team.

"I'm in no rush, you know. Ideally, I'd like to stay associated with Red Bull for the rest of my life; I've always said that. But making that decision doesn't have to happen today or tomorrow," said the 28-year-old Dutch racer.

"Whether it's here or somewhere else, there's much more involved than just the Formula 1 contract. I'm talking about all the other projects as well. I'm in talks with Red Bull about those, too. I'm very relaxed about it myself. We shouldn't make it too dramatic. Even if it all comes to nothing, that's fine with me. That's my attitude towards life," he explained.

There have been increasing rumours linking Verstappen with a potential move away from Red Bull. However, the Dutchman maintained that while his future remains open-ended, he is in no rush to make any immediate decisions.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Jos Verstappen, Max's father, was spotted at Mercedes hospitality, which fueled the rumours.

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Verstappen also made it clear that he has no plans to walk away from Formula 1 anytime soon.

“Yes, definitely,” Verstappen said when asked if fans could expect to see him on the grid in 2027. “Unless some very crazy things happen, but I'm not expecting that. I hope everyone keeps their word. But I can confirm that I'll stay in Formula 1.”

The Red Bull star's comments come amid growing uncertainty surrounding the sport's upcoming engine regulation changes for 2027

He had earlier sparked speculation by openly speaking about the possibility of retiring early from Formula 1. But Verstappen clarified that while he has thought about life beyond the sport, a temporary break or sabbatical was never seriously considered.

While Verstappen confirmed his commitment to Formula 1, he admitted that his passion for racing outside the pinnacle of motorsport has grown significantly. The Dutchman recently attracted widespread praise for his GT3 appearance at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, with many fans enjoying his exploits there even more than his Formula 1 performances.

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