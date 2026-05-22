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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint & Race Date & Timings In IST, How To Watch And More

The Montreal circuit is known for tight walls, long straights and unpredictable weather, often producing dramatic finishes.

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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint & Race Date & Timings In IST, How To Watch And More
The 2026 Formula 1 season will continue at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI-Generated

After three weeks of pause, Formula 1 returns with the Canadian Grand Prix set to take place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. The fifth round of the 2026 season comes after the Miami Grand Prix where Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won his third successive race this year. 

The Montreal circuit is known for tight walls, long straights and unpredictable weather, often producing dramatic finishes. In Miami, McLaren closed the gap to Mercedes with strong upgrades that helped Lando Norris claim victory in the Sprint. His teammate Oscar Piastri also joined the podium. 

However, Antonelli, 19, won the main race and is now leading the drivers' championship with a 20-point gap to his teammate George Russell.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Free Practice Date And Time

The 2026 Formula 1 season will continue at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, featuring a Sprint weekend format. This means that the drivers will get only one Free Practice session on Friday before Sprint Qualifying. In India, the Free Practice will be aired from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. IST on May 22.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint Qualifying Timings

The Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying takes place after Free Practice. In India, the session will run from 02:00 a.m. to 02:44 a.m. (IST) on May 23.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint Race Timings

The Sprint race at the Canadian Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday, May 23. In India, viewers can stream the event from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying Timings

The Canadian Grand Prix Main Race Qualifying will run from 01:30 a.m. to 02:30 a.m. (IST) on May 24.

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Race Timings

The 70-lap Canadian GP will begin at 4:00 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, May 24 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. This means, Indian audiences can watch the high-stakes race from 01:30 a.m. IST onwards on Monday, May 25.

How To Watch 2026 Canadian Grand Prix In India

Fans in India can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. You can also watch it live on F1 TV. The Miami Grand Prix 2026 will be telecast on the TATA Play FanCode Sports channel.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be dry for the Friday's Practice and Sprint Qualifying session as well as Saturday's Sprint Race and Main Qualifying session. No rain interruptions are expected for these two days.

  • Maximum temperature expected: 19 degrees Celsius
  • Minimum temperature expected: 7.5 degrees Celsius
  • Chance of rain: 0%

But Sunday's race is expected to throw mxed weather conditions. Scattered and moderate rains are expected within the day. There are 60% chances of rain so we could see teams optimising the race conditions as race start could see teams moving to intermediates or wet weather tyres.

  • Maximum temperature expected: 16 degrees Celsius
  • Minimum temperature expected: 10 degrees Celsius
  • Chance of rain: 60%

2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Last Five Polesitters

  • 2025 – George Russell (Mercedes)
  • 2024 – George Russell (Mercedes)
  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2019 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Last Five Race Winners

  • 2025 – George Russell (Mercedes)
  • 2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2019 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Grand Prix 2026: Statistics

According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Canadian Grand Prix:

  • First Grand Prix – 1967 (Mosport)
  • Track Length – 4.361km
  • Total distance: 305.270km (70 laps)
  • Lap record – 1m 13.078s, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 2019
  • Most pole positions – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (6)
  • Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (7)

ALSO READ: Formula 1 Rules To Stay; Teams Discuss Engine Tweaks Amid Driver Concerns

2026 F1 Drivers' Standings

Pos.DriverTeamPts.
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes100
2George RussellMercedes80
3Charles LeclercFerrari59
4Lando NorrisMcLaren51
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari51
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren43
7Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing26
8Oliver BearmanHaas F1 Team17
9Pierre GaslyAlpine16
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls10
11Franco ColapintoAlpine7
12Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
13Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing4
14Carlos SainzWilliams4
15Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
16Esteban OconHaas F1 Team1
17Alexander AlbonWilliams1
18Nico HulkenbergAudi0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

2026 F1 Team Standings

Pos.TeamPts.
1Mercedes180
2Ferrari110
3McLaren94
4Red Bull Racing30
5Alpine23
6Haas F1 Team18
7Racing Bulls14
8Williams5
9Audi2
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

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