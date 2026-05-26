RVNL Shares Slump Over 4% After Net Profit Falls Almost 60%

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. fell over 4% on Tuesday with the stock trading Rs 264.05 intraday. The stock opened at 3.12% low and slumped further. This comes at the back of the company declaring its net profit which declined 58.9% to Rs 187 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, compared with Rs 455 crore in the same period of fiscal 2025.

This is according to its stock exchange notification. The revenue rose 4.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,696 crore for the quarter ended March, against Rs 6,427 crore in the corresponding period last year.

RVNL Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 58.9% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 455 crore

Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 6,696 crore versus Rs 6,427 crore

Ebitda down 38.4% at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 436 crore

Ebitda Margin at 4% versus 6.8%

However, it is to be noted that RVNL has secured a significant order from NMDC Limited for the development of a railway siding near Padapur village. The scope of the contract includes the construction of bridges, diversion of PWD roads, and execution of associated civil works. In addition to physical infrastructure development, the project also entails the preparation of a Feasibility Study Report (FSR), Detailed Project Report (DPR), and detailed engineering, along with execution and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services.

The contract is part of the capacity expansion initiative at Bacheli and is to be executed over a period of 36 months. The total value of the order stands at Rs 758.07 crore.

ALSO READ: RVNL Q4 Result: Profit Nosedives 59% As Margins Shrink; Dividend Declared Lowest In Three Years

RVNL Share Price Today

RVNL Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 4.18% to Rs 264.10 apiece intraday on Tuesday at 9:22 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 35.87% in the last 12 months and 25.89% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.04 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 25.86.

Out of three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a "hold", and two maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 193.50 implies a downside of 29%

ALSO READ: RVNL Secures Three NMDC Contracts Worth Nearly Rs 2,000 Crore

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