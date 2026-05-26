Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

The premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Dynamics Ltd. has announced that it is set to hold a Board Meeting this week to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Since its inception in 1970, BDL has been working in collaboration with DRDO & foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for manufacture and supply of various missiles and allied equipment to Indian Armed Forces.

In its report, the company will cover its financial performance for the January to March period. It will share details of its revenue, profits and margins, among other things.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results Date

In an exchange filing, Bharat Dynamics said that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on May 28, to consider and approve the audited financial results for Q4FY26. The company is yet to share details of its earnings call.

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Bharat Dynamics Q4 Dividend

The company also said the Board may consider recommending a final dividend for FY26 during the meeting. The decision on the dividend, if approved, will be announced after the Board meeting.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Trading Window

In a separate update, Bharat Dynamics stated that the trading window for dealing in the company's securities remains closed for all connected persons. The closure came into effect from April 1, 2026, and will continue until 48 hours after the declaration of the audited financial results.

Bharat Dynamics Q3FY26 Results

Bharat Dynamics standalone revenue from operations fell to Rs 566 crore from Rs 832 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses also declined to Rs 560 crore compared to Rs 723 crore earlier. Net profit dropped nearly 50% to Rs 73 crore, against Rs 147 crore in Q3FY25.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price History

Bharat Dynamics shares have risen 3.15% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock has declined about 4.44% in the past one month, while it is down around 10% over the last six months and on a year-to-date basis. On a yearly basis, the stock has fallen around 30.37%. Bharat Dynamics shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,096 on May 30, 2025 on NSE, while its 52-week low of Rs 1,086 was recorded on March 30, 2026. At 10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Bharat Dynamics shares were trading 0.26% higher at Rs 1,329.50 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchamark Nifty 50.

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