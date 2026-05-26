Ekadashi May 2026 Date And Time: Check Padmini Ekadashi Significance, Puja Rituals And More

Padmini Ekadashi, considered one of the most revered days to worship Lord Vishnu, will be observed this year on Wednesday, May 27. It is marked on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha, or Ekadashi Tithi, in the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu calendar. This sacred Ekadashi holds special spiritual significance for devotees across the country, who pray to Lord Vishnu to receive blessings. Adhika Jyeshtha Padmini Ekadashi fast will be observed on May 27. Earlier this month, Apara Ekadashi was observed on May 12, making Padmini Ekadashi the second major Ekadashi in May 2026.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Timings

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:10 a.m. on May 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:21 a.m. on May 27, 2026

Parana Time - 05:25 AM to 07:56 a.m. on May 28, 2026

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 07:56 a.m. on May 28, 2026

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Significance

Padmini Ekadashi, observed during Adhik Maas, also known as Malmas or Puroshhottam Masa, is considered a highly auspicious fast in Hindu religion. Skanda Purana mentions the significance of this fast, where Lord Krishna explained its greatness to Yudhishthira. Devotees believe that sincere observance of this fast helps wash away past sins, brings prosperity and peace and leads one closer to spiritual liberation and the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Puja Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees must wake up during Brahma Muhurat, take a holy bath and begin preparations for worship. Keep in mind to avoid soap or chemical-based products while bathing.

Idols or pictures of Lord Vishnu, Bal Gopal, Shaligram and Shri Yantra should be placed on a clean wooden platform and worshipped with Panchamrit, flowers, yellow garments, tulsi garlands, fruits and sweets. One must also light a desi ghee lamp and incense sticks as part of the rituals.

Chant prayers such as “Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye” and Vishnu Sahasranama throughout the day. Do charity.

In the evening, devotees can worship the tulsi plant by lighting an earthen lamp and performing parikrama around it. Since tulsi leaves should not be plucked on Ekadashi, devotees must collect them a day in advance.

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