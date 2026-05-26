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Gold, Silver Price Today, May 26: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Domestic gold prices in southern Indian cities like Chennai and Hyderabad lead the market, while silver rates remain high in Mumbai and Delhi amid easing geopolitical tensions.

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Gold, Silver Price Today, May 26: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Prices In India
Photo: PTI

Gold and silver rates in India appreciated on Tuesday due to a weak US dollar and optimism over a possible peace agreement between the US and Iran. Gains in bullion prices were driven by easing geopolitical tensions, softer Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, although appreciation in the rupee capped further upside in domestic gold prices, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,59,800 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,77,130 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website. 

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.7% at $4,540.14 an ounce at 9:33 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was 1.6% lower at $76.82, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,59,510 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,59,300. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,59,240, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,59,980 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,760 and Rs 1,59,640 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,76,620 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,76,150 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,77,430 and Rs 2,77,060 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,76,840 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,76,260.

ALSO READ: Gold Price Outlook: ICICI Bank Says Metal Can Hit $5,000 In 2026; Rs 1.9 Lakh Key Hurdle For India

CityName1 Gram10 Gram
MumbaiGold 24 Karat (Rs)15,9511,59,510
MumbaiGold 22 Karat (Rs)14,6221,46,218
DelhiGold 24 Karat (Rs)15,9241,59,240
DelhiGold 22 Karat (Rs)14,5971,45,970
KolkataGold 24 Karat (Rs)15,9301,59,300
KolkataGold 22 Karat (Rs)14,6031,46,025
ChennaiGold 24 Karat (Rs)15,9981,59,980
ChennaiGold 22 Karat (Rs)14,6651,46,648
BangaloreGold 24 Karat (Rs)15,9641,59,640
BangaloreGold 22 Karat (Rs)14,6341,46,337
HyderabadGold 24 Karat (Rs)15,9761,59,760
HyderabadGold 22 Karat (Rs)14,6451,46,447

ALSO READ: Silver Jumps 3%, Gold Nears Rs 1.6 Lakh As Cooling Oil Makes Bullion Shine: Should You Buy?

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