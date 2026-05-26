Weather Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts For Heat Wave Conditions — Check Statewise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red and yellow alerts for intense heatwave conditions as soaring temperatures continue to affect northern and western states. Meanwhile, alerts have been issued in view of heavy pre-monsoon rainfall and advancing monsoon currents across the northeastern region and the southern peninsula.

Vidarbha recorded the country's highest temperature on Monday, with the mercury hitting a blistering 47.2°C in Brahmpuri, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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Weather officials warn that severe heatwave conditions will continue to scorch Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh through May 28. People are unlikely to get much relief at night, as temperatures are expected to remain unusually high over the next few days.

North and West India: Severe Heatwave Intensifies

A relentless heatwave has gripped large swathes of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. National Capital Region areas are recording maximum temperatures oscillating between 44°C and 47°C, forcing local administrations to issue health advisories. The IMD expects these punishing dry and arid conditions to persist over the next three to four days before any marginal relief arrives, driven by incoming western disturbances.

Northeast India: Heavy Rain Alerts in Assam and Meghalaya

Concurrently, a vigorous moisture surge from the Bay of Bengal is battering northeastern India. A red alert has been issued for Assam and Meghalaya, where torrential downpours have triggered localised flash floods and disrupted transport networks. Forecasters warn of isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204 mm within a 24-hour window, presenting an ongoing threat of landslides in hilly terrain, as per CNBC TV18.

South India: Monsoon Onset and Kerala Deluge

Down south, the Southwest Monsoon is making steady structural progress across the Andaman Sea and the south Bay of Bengal. Kerala remains under an orange alert as widespread, heavy pre-monsoon showers consistently drench coastal and interior districts. The IMD notes that atmospheric parameters indicate an optimal, timely advancement towards the mainland, bringing an early onset of persistent monsoon rain across the southern peninsula.

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