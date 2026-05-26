Hyundai Recalls Over 421,000 Vehicles In US Over Sudden Braking Risk: Report

Hyundai Motor America has recalled more than 421,000 vehicles in the United States over a software defect that could trigger sudden and unexpected braking, increasing the risk of rear-end collisions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), reported Fox Business.

The recall affects certain 2025 and 2026 model-year variants of the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid and Hyundai Santa Cruz vehicles.

According to the NHTSA safety recall report, a software error in the front-facing camera module may cause the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) system to incorrectly detect obstacles on the road. The malfunction can result in the system activating emergency braking unexpectedly, even when no real hazard is present.

Federal safety regulators said the issue stems from a defect in the vehicle's sensor framework, which may misinterpret environmental data and prematurely apply the brakes while the vehicle is in motion.

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Hyundai reportedly received 376 consumer complaints related to sudden braking incidents between October 2024 and April 2026. The defect has been linked to four crashes and four injuries, though no severe injuries have been reported so far, as per Fox Business.

To fix the issue, Hyundai dealers will install updated front camera software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by July 17, 2026.

The latest recall comes weeks after Hyundai recalled more than 54,000 vehicles in the US over a separate fire-risk issue linked to overheating in the hybrid power control unit, according to Reuters.

The company has not advised owners to stop driving the affected vehicles but urged them to schedule service appointments once notified. The recall campaign is part of Hyundai's broader efforts to address safety concerns tied to advanced driver-assistance systems and onboard software integration, reported Fox Business.

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