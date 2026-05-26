Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 26

Good morning

Benchmarks advanced on Monday as sentiment improved amid hopes of easing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,031.70, rising 312.40 points or 1.32%, crossing 24,000 for the first time in 11 trading sessions. The BSE Sensex ended higher by 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, at 76,488.96, marking its biggest one-day gain in nearly six weeks.

Earnings Today

ONGC, Siemens, Venus Pipes, Transrail Lighting, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Landmark Cars, Kirloskar Electric, IRCTC, JK Tyre, EIH, EID Parry, Gandhar Oil, TCI, Redtape, Kaveri Seed Company, Honda India Power Products, Goodluck India Ltd, Bayer CropScience, Astra Microwave Products, AIA Engineering Ltd, Aequs Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia, Ion Exchange, GIC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Gas, Brainbees Solutions, Timex Group India, Sumitomo Chemical India, Steel Strips Wheels, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Senco Gold, Refex Industries, Roto Pumps, Procter & Gamble Health, Pondy Oxides, Popular Vehicles and Services, Jash Engineering, Carraro India, Camlin Fine Sciences, and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.

Earnings Post Market Hours

HMA Agro (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.3% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 150 crore.

Ebitda up 4.3% to Rs 16.7 crore versus Rs 16 crore.

Margin at 10.6% versus 10.7%.

Net profit down 40.2% to Rs 7.9 crore versus Rs 13.2 crore.

Awfis Space (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.7% to Rs 410 crore versus Rs 340 crore.

Ebitda up 30.8% to Rs 152 crore versus Rs 116 crore.

Margin at 37.0% versus 34.1%.

Net profit up 108.0% to Rs 23.3 crore versus Rs 11.2 crore.

Jindal Worldwide (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.7% to Rs 640 crore versus Rs 606 crore.

Ebitda down 16.0% to Rs 41.2 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore.

Margin at 6.4% versus 8.1%.

Net profit up 18.7% to Rs 26.1 crore versus Rs 22 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.7% to Rs 1,990 crore versus Rs 1,720 crore.

Ebitda down 3.7% to Rs 197 crore versus Rs 205 crore.

Margin at 9.9% versus 11.9%.

Net loss at Rs 148 crore versus loss of Rs 17 crore.

Kama Holdings (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Total income up 6.8% to Rs 4,662 crore versus Rs 4,366 crore.

Net profit up 11.0% to Rs 294 crore versus Rs 265 crore.

Pine Labs (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.0% to Rs 701 crore versus Rs 599 crore.

Ebitda up 88.0% to Rs 106.4 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore.

Margin at 15.2% versus 9.5%.

Net profit at Rs 59.4 crore versus loss of Rs 28.9 crore.

KSH International (Q4, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,028 crore versus Rs 510 crore.

Ebitda up 76.6% to Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 37.2 crore.

Margin at 6.4% versus 7.3%.

Net profit up 87.0% to Rs 34.5 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore.

RVNL (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 4.2% to Rs 6,696 crore versus Rs 6,427 crore.

Ebitda down 38.4% to Rs 269 crore versus Rs 436 crore.

Margin at 4.0% versus 6.8%.

Net profit down 58.9% to Rs 187 crore versus Rs 455 crore.

Insolation Energy (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 397 crore.

Ebitda up 92.8% to Rs 110.7 crore versus Rs 57.4 crore.

Margin at 13.9% versus 14.5%.

Net profit up 65.3% to Rs 70 crore versus Rs 42 crore.

Suprajit Engineering (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18.8% to Rs 1,042 crore versus Rs 877 crore.

Ebitda up 38.4% to Rs 120.4 crore versus Rs 87 crore.

Margin at 11.6% versus 9.9%.

Net profit at Rs 71.1 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 2/share.

Amara Raja (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.2% to Rs 3,524 crore versus Rs 3,060 crore.

Ebitda up 9.6% to Rs 374 crore versus Rs 341 crore.

Margin at 10.6% versus 11.1%.

Net profit up 94.5% to Rs 314 crore versus Rs 161 crore.

Company recorded one-time gain of Rs 181 crore in Q4.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 5.20/share.

Container Corp (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 1.1% to Rs 2,263 crore versus Rs 2,288 crore.

Ebitda down 3.0% to Rs 428 crore versus Rs 441 crore.

Margin at 18.9% versus 19.3%.

Net profit down 12.4% to Rs 263 crore versus Rs 300 crore.

Sudarshan Chemical (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs 2,790 crore versus Rs 1,349.4 crore.

Ebitda up 79.0% to Rs 227.4 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

Margin at 8.2% versus 9.4%.

Net profit at Rs 78.7 crore versus loss of Rs 4 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 5/share.

NESCO (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 31.0% to Rs 252 crore versus Rs 192 crore.

Ebitda up 10.5% to Rs 118 crore versus Rs 107 crore.

Margin at 46.9% versus 55.6%.

Net profit up 5.1% to Rs 93.1 crore versus Rs 88.6 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 7/share.

IFB Industries (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 12.3% to Rs 1,498 crore versus Rs 1,334 crore.

Ebitda up 28.7% to Rs 78.7 crore versus Rs 61.1 crore.

Margin at 5.3% versus 4.6%.

Net profit up 126.0% to Rs 42.7 crore versus Rs 18.9 crore.

Hitachi Energy (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 46.2% to Rs 2,754 crore versus Rs 1,884 crore.

Ebitda up 74.9% to Rs 416 crore versus Rs 238 crore.

Margin at 15.1% versus 12.6%.

Net profit up 79.7% to Rs 330 crore versus Rs 184 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 8/share.

TVS Supply Chain (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 21.3% to Rs 3,032 crore versus Rs 2,499 crore.

Ebitda up 29.1% to Rs 218 crore versus Rs 169 crore.

Margin at 7.2% versus 6.8%.

Net profit at Rs 17.6 crore versus loss of Rs 4.8 crore.

Appointed Vikas Chadha as Global CEO effective July 1.

Ravi Viswanathan to step down as MD effective June 30.

Man Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 5.0% to Rs 1,157 crore versus Rs 1,219 crore.

Ebitda up 4.6% to Rs 140 crore versus Rs 134 crore.

Margin at 12.1% versus 11.0%.

Net profit down 25.4% to Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 68.2 crore.

Techno Electric (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.8% to Rs 1,010 crore versus Rs 816 crore.

Ebitda up 4.3% to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

Margin at 13.1% versus 15.5%.

Net profit down 14.9% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 135 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 7/share.

Aarti Pharmalabs (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 3.3% to Rs 582.6 crore versus Rs 563.8 crore.

Ebitda down 21.0% to Rs 113.1 crore versus Rs 143.2 crore.

Margin at 19.4% versus 25.4%.

Net profit down 30.8% to Rs 61 crore versus Rs 88.3 crore.

Board declared final dividend of Rs 2/share.

Entero Healthcare (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 42.6% to Rs 1,910 crore versus Rs 1,339 crore.

Ebitda up 76.1% to Rs 86.1 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore.

Margin at 4.5% versus 3.7%.

Net profit up 8.9% to Rs 28 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore.

Company arm to acquire Vishal Surgicals and Vishal Surgicals & Medicals via Business Transfer Agreement.

Travel Food Services (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 25.7% to Rs 461 crore versus Rs 367 crore.

Ebitda up 38.3% to Rs 186 crore versus Rs 135 crore.

Margin at 40.4% versus 36.7%.

Net profit up 17.4% to Rs 121 crore versus Rs 103 crore.

Board declared dividend of Rs 10.25/share.

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Stocks In News

Trident: Avneesh Barua resigned as Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons, effective May 30.

Bharat Electronics: Company secured additional orders worth Rs 608 crore since May 5.

Tata Communications: Company issued commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore.

Paytm: Paytm Cloud Technologies will invest 9 million euros in Paytm Europe.

HFCL: Company received Rs 138.75 crore warrant subscription and allotted warrants to NextWave and Satellite Finance.

Maruti Suzuki: CCI case related to the company adjourned to May 27.

Wipro: Company issued public announcement for upcoming share buyback offer.

Raymond: Company to raise Rs 331 crore through issuance of 66.57 lakh warrants at Rs 497/share to JK Investors.

HealthCare Global: Manish Mattoo to relinquish additional charge as CFO effective May 25.

Innova Captab: Board reappointed Vinay Lohariwala as Managing Director for five years and Manoj Kumar Lohariwala as Whole-Time Director.

EFC (I): Company allotted 1.06 crore shares under rights issue at Rs 150/share. Total issue size stood at Rs 159.94 crore.

CMS Info Systems: Share buyback to open on May 29 and close on June 4. Record date fixed as May 22.

LG Electronics: Company eligible to receive Rs 882 crore from Maharashtra government under revised incentive package.

Stove Kraft: Company incorporated new arm in China and approved 50:50 joint venture with Ningbo Wochi.

Balu Forge Industries: Amit Ashok Todkari resigned as CFO. Company appointed Sandeep Singh as Interim CFO effective May 25.

City Union Bank: Company fixed June 12 as record date for 1:3 bonus issue.

IndoStar Capital Finance: Sebi cancelled AIF registration licence for IndoStar Credit Fund.

NLC India: Company signed MoU with NPCIL to form joint venture for nuclear power projects in India.

Choice International: Company acquired Ellora for Rs 11 lakh.

Brigade Enterprises: Company signed agreement for 5.6-acre residential project in Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 850 crore.

Laxmi Goldorna: Company received Building Use Certificate from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for Ahmedabad project.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Company signed licence pact for 66-room hotel in Tamil Nadu.

JSW Energy: Board approved allotment of 7.6 crore shares at Rs 525/share under QIP.

Voltas: Company fixed June 12 as record date for FY26 dividend payout.

DCB Bank: RBI approved appointment of Krishnan Sridhar Seshadri as Whole-Time Director for one year.

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Bulk/Block Deals

Bliss GVS Pharma: Shailesh Shivkumar Dalmia sold 10.08 lakh shares at Rs 317.64/share.

Global Health: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 1,225/share. Sunil Sachdeva sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 1,225/share.

Premier Energies: 360 One Mutual Fund bought 2.72 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1.25 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Al Mehwar Commercial Investments L.L.C. bought 1.09 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund bought 0.67 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund bought 10.47 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 11.62 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: BNP Paribas Funds India Equity bought 3.14 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 14.14 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Charandeep Singh Saluja sold 13.09 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 20.94 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: HDFC Life Insurance Company bought 9.94 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5.23 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Jasveen Kaur Saluja sold 19.37 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company bought 5.23 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 10.47 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Manjeet Kaur Saluja sold 50.47 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF - Scheme 7 bought 2.62 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF - Scheme 9 bought 2.62 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 1.83 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Quant Mutual Fund bought 40.84 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company bought 4.71 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: SBI Life Insurance Company bought 13.09 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 24.45 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Surenderpal Singh Saluja sold 1.57 crore shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: Tata Mutual Fund bought 13.09 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Premier Energies: The Beekeeper Capital bought 14.66 lakh shares at Rs 955/share.

Insider Trades/Pledge

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Nirayu bought 1.20 lakh shares.

Indiabulls: Valerian Real Estate, promoter group, bought 5 lakh shares.

Inox India: Lata Madhusudan Rungta, promoter group, sold 21,000 shares.

Paradeep Phosphates: Zuari Maroc Phosphates, promoter, bought 1.60 lakh shares.

Greenpanel Industries: Shobhan Mittal, promoter and director, bought 1.64 lakh shares.

Aqylon Nexus: Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya, promoter, sold 84.04 lakh shares.

Euro Pratik Sales: Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi, promoter and director, bought 98,988 shares.

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Trading Tweaks

Price band revised from 20% to 10% for Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Fineotex Chemical and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company.

Short-Term ASM

Securities shortlisted under Short-Term ASM: Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Exicom Tele-Systems.

Securities excluded from ASM: 63 Moons Tech.

F&O Cues

Nifty May futures up 1.58% at 24,119.00, trading at a premium of 87.3 points.

Maximum Call open interest at 25,000.

Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: SAIL.

Currency Check

The rupee appreciated 35 paise to close at 95.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, registering the third straight session of gain, on optimism that the US and Iran were moving close to a peace deal even though they remained at odds over key issues, including blockades on the Strait of Hormuz.

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