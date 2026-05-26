US Forces Conduct Strikes In Southern Iran Amid Peace Deal Deadlock, Target Missile Launch Sites, Boats

The United States military conducted what it described as 'self-defense strikes' in southern Iran on Monday, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to lay mines near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The incident was reported, even as fragile peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained deadlocked.

CENTCOM confirmed the airstrikes to Axios global correspondent, Barak Ravid. The strikes were carried out near Bandar Abbas, a key Iranian port city that hosts a major naval base close to the Strait of Hormuz.

"US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins told Ravid which he quoted in his post on X.

"Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire."

Earlier in the day, Iran has claimed that its military shot down a "hostile" reconnaissance drone over the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf using a newly unveiled indigenous air defence system, according to reports carried by the Fars news agency.

The strikes come against the backdrop of a wider conflict that has been simmering since the U.S. launched 'Operation Epic Fury' earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Iran Claims Striking Hostile Drone Over Persian Gulf Amid Fragile Peace Talks

Washington and Tehran have maintained a ceasefire since April 7, with the stalemate seeing few small exchanges — none of which have formally violated ceasefire terms. A memorandum of understanding between the two nations has emerged, though it has not been finalized.

The strikes came even as US President Trump posted on social media that negotiations were "proceeding nicely," underscoring the precarious dual-track of military posturing and diplomatic engagement.

The incident is likely to complicate ongoing nuclear deal negotiations, with both sides under intense domestic pressure ahead of any formal agreement.

ALSO READ: Iran Demands Shifting Enriched Uranium To China Under Proposed US Peace Deal: Report

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