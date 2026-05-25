Iran Claims Striking Hostile Drone Over Persian Gulf Amid Fragile Peace Talks

Iran has claimed that its military shot down a "hostile" reconnaissance drone over the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf using a newly unveiled indigenous air defence system, according to reports carried by the Fars news agency.

The reported interception marks what Iranian officials described as the first operational use of the domestically developed "Arash-i-Kamangir" air defence system. Iranian state-linked media said the drone was brought down during a military operation aimed at safeguarding the country's airspace and maritime boundaries in the sensitive Gulf region.

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According to the report, the newly deployed system possesses stealth-detection capabilities and was able to successfully identify and neutralise the unmanned aerial vehicle. Officials quoted in the report called the operation a "clear and decisive message", asserting that no stealth drone would be able to penetrate the skies over the Persian Gulf.

The development comes amid heightened military alertness in southwestern Iran and surrounding Gulf waters, where several incidents involving drones and aerial interceptions have been reported in recent months. Tensions in the region have remained high due to ongoing security concerns and increased surveillance activity by multiple countries.

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However, there has been no independent verification regarding the identity, origin or type of the drone allegedly shot down. Iranian authorities have also not released visual evidence or additional operational details about the incident so far.

International media outlets, including regional broadcasters, continue to monitor the situation as further official statements are awaited.

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