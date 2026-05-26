Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Tuesday, May 26 For Kazi Nazrul Islam's Birth Anniversary? Check RBI's Region-Wise List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks in Tripura are scheduled to remain closed today, May 26 for the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, according to Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for fiscal year 2026-27.

Bank Holiday On May 26

Tripura will be observing Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary on Tuesday, May 26. However, banks in rest of the country will continue to open as usual. Kazi Nazrul Islam was a prominent Bengali poet, lyricist, journalist, and musician, known for his revolutionary writings that touched upon the themes of social justice, human rights, resistance, and equality.

When Are Banks Closed Next?

Banks are scheduled remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed on Wednesday, May 27 for Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid) or Id-ul-Zuha, according to RBI calendar.

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What Services Can You Access On A Bank Holiday?

Despite a bank holiday, banks offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services for convenient financial transactions.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In May 2026

Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 12 days in May 2026.

May 1, Friday: Everywhere except Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Meghalaya. (Maharashtra Day, Buddha Pournima, May Day (Labour Day), and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu)

May 9, Saturday: West Bengal (birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore); all other states and union territories (second Saturday)

May 16, Saturday: Sikkim (State Day)

May 23, Saturday: Holiday for all banks across India due to fourth Saturday

May 26, Tuesday: Tripura (birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam)

May 27, Wednesday: Everywhere except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Goa, Bihar (Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha)

May 28, Thursday: Holiday in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar (Bakri Eid)

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Sundays (holiday for banks across India)

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