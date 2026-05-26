Stocks To Watch Today: ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC, BEL And City Union Bank

Share price of Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Siemens Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Bharat Electronics Ltd., and City Union Bank Ltd. will be in focus on Friday.

Earnings In Focus

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Siemens, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Transrail Lighting, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Landmark Cars, Kirloskar Electric Company, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), JK Tyre & Industries, EIH, EID Parry (India), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Transport Corporation of India (TCI), Redtape, Kaveri Seed Company, Honda India Power Products, Goodluck India, Bayer CropScience, Astra Microwave Products, AIA Engineering, Aequs, Jubilant Ingrevia, Ion Exchange (India), General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Gas, Brainbees Solutions, Timex Group India, Sumitomo Chemical India, Steel Strips Wheels, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Senco Gold, Refex Industries, Roto Pumps, Procter & Gamble Health, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals, Popular Vehicles & Services, Jash Engineering, Carraro India, Camlin Fine Sciences, and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.

Earnings Post Market Hours

HMA Agro (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.3% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 150 crore.

EBITDA up 4.3% at Rs 16.7 crore versus Rs 16 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.6% versus 10.7%.

Net profit down 40.2% at Rs 7.9 crore versus Rs 13.2 crore.

Awfis Space (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 20.7% at Rs 410 crore versus Rs 340 crore.

EBITDA up 30.8% at Rs 152 crore versus Rs 116 crore.

EBITDA margin at 37.0% versus 34.1%.

Net profit at Rs 23.3 crore versus Rs 11.2 crore.

Jindal Worldwide (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 640 crore versus Rs 606 crore.

EBITDA down 16.0% at Rs 41.2 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.4% versus 8.1%.

Net profit up 18.7% at Rs 26.1 crore versus Rs 22 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 1,990 crore versus Rs 1,720 crore.

EBITDA down 3.7% at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 205 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.9% versus 11.9%.

Net loss at Rs 148 crore versus a loss of Rs 17 crore.

Kama Holdings (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total Income up 6.8% at Rs 4,662 crore versus Rs 4,366 crore.

Net profit up 11.0% at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 265 crore.

Pine Labs (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.0% at Rs 701 crore versus Rs 599 crore.

EBITDA up 88.0% at Rs 106.4 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.2% versus 9.5%.

Net profit at Rs 59.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 28.9 crore.

KSH International (Q4, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,028 crore versus Rs 510 crore.

EBITDA up 76.6% at Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 37.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.4% versus 7.3%.

Net profit up 87.0% at Rs 34.5 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore.

RVNL (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 6,696 crore versus Rs 6,427 crore.

EBITDA down 38.4% at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 436 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.0% versus 6.8%.

Net profit down 58.9% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 455 crore.

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Insolation Energy (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 397 crore.

EBITDA up 92.8% at Rs 110.7 crore versus Rs 57.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.9% versus 14.5%.

Net profit up 65.3% at Rs 70 crore versus Rs 42 crore.

Suprajit Engineering (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 18.8% at Rs 1,042 crore versus Rs 877 crore.

EBITDA up 38.4% at Rs 120.4 crore versus Rs 87 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.6% versus 9.9%.

Net profit at Rs 71.1 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Amara Raja (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.2% at Rs 3,524 crore versus Rs 3,060 crore.

EBITDA up 9.6% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 341 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.6% versus 11.1%.

Net profit up 94.5% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 161 crore.

Note: The company recorded a one-time gain of Rs 181 crore in Q4. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5.20 per share.

Container Corp (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 1.1% at Rs 2,263 crore versus Rs 2,288 crore.

EBITDA down 3.0% at Rs 428 crore versus Rs 441 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.9% versus 19.3%.

Net profit down 12.4% at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 300 crore.

Sudarshan Chemical (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 2,790 crore versus Rs 1,349.4 crore.

EBITDA up 79.0% at Rs 227.4 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.2% versus 9.4%.

Net profit at Rs 78.7 crore versus a loss of Rs 4 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

NESCO (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 31.0% at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 192 crore.

EBITDA up 10.5% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 107 crore.

EBITDA margin at 46.9% versus 55.6%.

Net profit up 5.1% at Rs 93.1 crore versus Rs 88.6 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

IFB Industries (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 12.3% at Rs 1,498 crore versus Rs 1,334 crore.

EBITDA up 28.7% at Rs 78.7 crore versus Rs 61.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.3% versus 4.6%.

Net profit at Rs 42.7 crore versus Rs 18.9 crore.

Hitachi Energy (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 46.2% at Rs 2,754 crore versus Rs 1,884 crore.

EBITDA up 74.9% at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 238 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.1% versus 12.6%.

Net profit up 79.7% at Rs 330 crore versus Rs 184 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 8 per share.

TVS Supply Chain (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 21.3% at Rs 3,032 crore versus Rs 2,499 crore.

EBITDA up 29.1% at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 169 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.2% versus 6.8%.

Net profit at Rs 17.6 crore versus a loss of Rs 4.8 crore.

Note: The company appointed Vikas Chadha as Global CEO effective July 1, while Ravi Viswanathan will step down as MD on June 30.

Man Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 5.0% at Rs 1,157 crore versus Rs 1,219 crore.

EBITDA up 4.6% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 134 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.1% versus 11.0%.

Net profit down 25.4% at Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 68.2 crore.

Techno Electric (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 23.8% at Rs 1,010 crore versus Rs 816 crore.

EBITDA up 4.3% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.1% versus 15.5%.

Net profit down 14.9% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 135 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Aarti Pharmalabs (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 3.3% at Rs 582.6 crore versus Rs 563.8 crore.

EBITDA down 21.0% at Rs 113.1 crore versus Rs 143.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.4% versus 25.4%.

Net profit down 30.8% at Rs 61 crore versus Rs 88.3 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Entero Healthcare (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 42.6% at Rs 1,910 crore versus Rs 1,339 crore.

EBITDA up 76.1% at Rs 86.1 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.5% versus 3.7%.

Net profit up 8.9% at Rs 28 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore.

Note: The company announced its arm will acquire Vishal Surgicals and Vishal Surgicals & Medicals via a Business Transfer Agreement.

Travel Food Services (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 461 crore versus Rs 367 crore.

EBITDA up 38.3% at Rs 186 crore versus Rs 135 crore.

EBITDA margin at 40.4% versus 36.7%.

Net profit up 17.4% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 103 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 10.25 per share.

Stocks In News

Bharat Electronics : The state-run defense major has secured additional orders worth Rs 608 crore since its last disclosure on May 5.

: The state-run defense major has secured additional orders worth Rs 608 crore since its last disclosure on May 5. Wipro : The IT giant has issued a public announcement regarding its upcoming share buyback offer.

: The IT giant has issued a public announcement regarding its upcoming share buyback offer. City Union Bank : The bank has fixed June 12 as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for its 1:3 bonus share issue.

: The bank has fixed June 12 as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for its 1:3 bonus share issue. NLC India : The state-owned firm signed an MoU with NPCIL to form a Joint Venture company aimed at developing nuclear power projects in India, specifically targeting 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) projects.

: The state-owned firm signed an MoU with NPCIL to form a Joint Venture company aimed at developing nuclear power projects in India, specifically targeting 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) projects. Brigade Enterprises : The real estate developer has signed a definitive agreement for a 5.6-acre residential project in Hyderabad, which has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 850 crore.

: The real estate developer has signed a definitive agreement for a 5.6-acre residential project in Hyderabad, which has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 850 crore. JSW Energy : The company's board approved the allocation of 7.6 crore shares at Rs 525 per share for its QIP issue. This issue price represents a 1.7% discount to the floor price of Rs 534.05 per share.

: The company's board approved the allocation of 7.6 crore shares at Rs 525 per share for its QIP issue. This issue price represents a 1.7% discount to the floor price of Rs 534.05 per share. Voltas : The company has set June 12 as the record date for its FY26 dividend payout.

: The company has set June 12 as the record date for its FY26 dividend payout. NLC India : The state-owned firm signed an MoU with NPCIL to form a Joint Venture company aimed at developing nuclear power projects in India, specifically targeting 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) projects.

: The state-owned firm signed an MoU with NPCIL to form a Joint Venture company aimed at developing nuclear power projects in India, specifically targeting 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) projects. LG Electronics : The company is eligible to receive Rs 882 crore from the Maharashtra Government as its incentive package was increased by Rs 176 crore via an addendum. The benefits include an SGST refund and a power subsidy.

: The company is eligible to receive Rs 882 crore from the Maharashtra Government as its incentive package was increased by Rs 176 crore via an addendum. The benefits include an SGST refund and a power subsidy. Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality chain signed a license pact for a new 66-room hotel in Tamil Nadu, which will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

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