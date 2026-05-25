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JSW Energy Raises Rs 4,000 Crore Via QIP Issuance Of 7.61 Crore Shares

JSW Energy has approved the allocation of 7,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 525 apiece.

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JSW Energy Raises Rs 4,000 Crore Via QIP Issuance Of 7.61 Crore Shares
JSW Energy has approved the allocation of 7,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 525 apiece.
Photo Source: Company Website

JSW Energy on Monday said it has raised Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of 7.61 crore shares on a qualified institutions placement basis.

The finance committee of the board, at its meeting held on May 25, inter alia, passed the resolutions for approving the closure of the issue pursuant to the receipt of application forms and funds in the escrow account from the eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the issue, JSW Energy said in a statement.

The company's board has approved the allocation of 7,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 525 apiece, which is at a discount of Rs 9.05 per share, i.e., 1.69% to the floor price of Rs 534.05, it said.

ALSO READ: JSW Energy Sells 2.5 Crore Shares In JSW Steel Via Bulk Deal; Raises Rs 3,150 Crore

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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