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India vs England: Sanju Samson Back In Playing XI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out

England have already pocked the five-match contest by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

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India vs England: Sanju Samson Back In Playing XI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England, on July 9.
Photo: AP/PTI

The Indian cricket team has made two changes in their Playing XI on Saturday, with Sanju Samson returning to the squad and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left out.

India won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the fifth and final T20 International in Southampton on Saturday.

The team made two changes, replacing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Washington Sundar with Sanju Samson and Suryansh Shedge. England made one change bringing in Liam Dawson in place of Rehan Ahmed. 

England have already pocked the five-match contest by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Indian Premier League Can Soon Be Staged in Australia, Says Report

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