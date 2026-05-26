Gold Price Today: MCX Trades Lower After Fresh US Strikes On Iran — Check Latest Rates

Gold Price Today: The rate of yellow metal opened lower on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, May 26 amid renewed tensions between US and Iran.

At 9:01 am on Tuesday, the MCX gold June futures contract dropped 0.24% to Rs 1,58,135 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures fell 1.09% to Rs 2,73,689 per kg.

On Monday, the MCX gold June futures closed flat at Rs 1,58,549 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures ended 0.11% lower at Rs 2,76,400 per kg.

Gold dropped globally as well after US strikes in the Strait of Hormuz raised uncertainty over the progress in US-Iran talks to unlock the critical waterway, keeping inflation risks elevated.

Bullion fell as much as 0.7% to around $4,540 an ounce, after rising the day before, on concerns the strikes may derail peace talks. US forces hit missile launch sites in Iran and boats trying to place mines, Bloomberg reported citing US Central Command's statement.

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