Zoya Akhtar's, Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films Hit By Rs 13-Lakh Hard-Drive Theft; Staffer Held

Tiger Baby Films, the production banner run by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has reportedly been hit by a major data theft case.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, several hard drives containing film and web series-related material allegedly disappeared from the company's Mumbai office, with the estimated loss pegged at around Rs 13 lakh. An employee working at the production house has reportedly been arrested in connection with the case.

FIR Filed

As per the report, the complaint was filed by Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, a 36-year-old executive assistant employed at the company. In the FIR, she reportedly stated that the office stored hard drives carrying important production content, including raw footage, edited scenes, promotional assets and completed films.

Mehjabeen allegedly informed police that she had originally arranged and maintained the storage cupboard where the drives were kept. Later, the responsibility was reportedly handed over to another employee, Shahid Khan.

How The Theft Was Found?

The alleged theft was discovered on May 21 when office staff asked Shahid to bring one of the hard drives. When he was reportedly unable to do so, employees checked the cupboard and allegedly discovered that several drives were missing.

Burnt Boxes Raise Suspicion

According to the complaint, partially burnt packaging boxes were also allegedly found inside the storage cupboard. “There was no sign of burning anywhere in the cupboard,” Mehjabeen reportedly told police.

The company owners were subsequently informed before a police complaint was filed.

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Drives Allegedly Sold

Hindustan Times reported that Shahid allegedly admitted during questioning that he had stolen 24 hard drives over the last five months. He reportedly told police that the devices were sold to a man named Ritesh in Mumbai's Borivali area for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each.

However, after conducting an internal audit, the company reportedly informed investigators that the total number of missing hard drives was much larger. According to the report, 119 drives were eventually found to be unaccounted for.

About Tiger Baby's Productions

Established in 2015, Tiger Baby Films is known for projects including Gully Boy and Made In Heaven. The company has also partnered with Excel Entertainment on titles such as Dahaad, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and The Archies.

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