'Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye': Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Baby Boys

Nearly 10 years after their wedding, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have embraced parenthood as the couple announced the arrival of their twin baby boys through a joint social media post on Tuesday.

Announcing the arrival of their twins, Divyanka and Vivek wrote, “We asked for happiness. God said, ‘Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys.”

Sharing his excitement about becoming a father, Vivek wrote, “The wait is finally over. ‘The Boys' are here… Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.”

Pregnancy Kept Private For Months

The actors had only recently confirmed that they were expecting their first child. Before making the announcement public, the couple had managed to keep the pregnancy hidden for almost six months.

Speaking about how they maintained privacy during that phase, Divyanka had earlier said, “We managed to hide it for six full months.” The actor explained that she had intentionally avoided public outings during the pregnancy, adding that she had “hardly stepped out” during those months.

According to Divyanka, speculation about the pregnancy began only after Vivek attended a public event alone, when friends started asking questions about her absence. “That's where it started, and then you know how speculation travels,” she had said during an earlier interview.

The actor had also opened up about the couple's decision to wait before starting a family. “Vivek and I wanted the baby only now, we tried and it happened. We are blessed,” Divyanka had shared, while adding that both families were “ecstatic” after hearing the news.

Baby Shower And The Big Announcement

Earlier this year, the couple had also celebrated a surprise Godh Bharai ceremony arranged by close friends and loved ones. Sharing moments from the celebration, Divyanka wrote, “Some journeys are not about rushing… they're about becoming ready-together.”

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence On Don 3 Row After Being Banned By Film Workers' Body

Hours before sharing the birth announcement, Divyanka posted pictures from her maternity shoot and wrote, “From being each other's home to becoming a home for someone else… we already know it'll be our greatest one.”

A Decade Of Togetherness

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and got married in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. Over the years, the couple have largely kept their personal life out of the public eye, making this announcement especially special for their fans.

ALSO READ: Good News for Moviegoers! CM Vijay Approves Five Daily Shows for New Tamil Films

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.