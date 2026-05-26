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Airtel Tells DoT Panel 'Priority Postpaid' Does Not Violate Net Neutrality

The company said 'Priority Postpaid' uses 5G network slicing to offer more stable connectivity during crowded network conditions, but does not reduce internet quality for prepaid users or other customers.

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Airtel Tells DoT Panel 'Priority Postpaid' Does Not Violate Net Neutrality
Photo: NDTV Profit

Bharti Airtel has told the Department of Telecommunications panel examining net neutrality concerns that its new 'Priority Postpaid' offering does not violate net neutrality norms, sources told NDTV Profit.

The DoT had asked all telecom operators to submit their views on network slicing versus net neutrality, following concerns that priority-based services could compromise the principle of equal treatment of internet traffic.

In its response, Airtel argued that the service does not block, throttle or prioritise any specific applications or content - three key parameters under India's net neutrality framework.

The company said 'Priority Postpaid' uses 5G network slicing to offer more stable connectivity during crowded network conditions, but does not reduce internet quality for prepaid users or other customers.

Airtel further told the panel that prepaid and non-priority users will still have access to nearly 60% spare network capacity even after the service is rolled out - a figure the company cited to address concerns about a two-tier internet emerging from the offering.

On the broader policy question, Airtel argued that restricting the use of core 5G features such as network slicing could hurt India's future 6G development.

NDTV Profit reached out to Airtel and DoT for an official comment. A response is awaited.

ALSO READ: Airtel's European Partner Rallies Over 12% After Rival SpaceX Files For IPO

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