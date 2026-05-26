Siddaramaiah To Remain As Karnataka CM Amid Power Tussle? Congress Leader Makes Big Remark

Dismissing speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday said discussions between the state leadership and the party high command are centred on governance and future political strategy, not on replacing the chief minister.

Speaking at the meeting between Karnataka leaders and the Congress high command in Delhi, Hariprasad said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been called for consultations with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

“I do not know the exact agenda, but the discussions will revolve around Karnataka's political strategy for the coming years, especially with Assembly elections due in two years. They will also deliberate on issues related to the SIR matter and steps to be taken within the party and the government,” Hariprasad said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Power Tussle: Siddaramaiah Summoned To Delhi; DK Shivakumar May Be Offered Home Ministry, Says Report

Rejecting reports of a possible change in leadership, the Congress leader said such speculation was largely media-driven.

“The media wants to boost its TRP, while social media continues to fuel such discussions. Congress is a 140-year-old party and is fully capable of handling its internal affairs,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Hariprasad said the ruling party at the Centre should focus on its own issues instead of commenting on Congress matters.

“Talk of a leadership change exists only in media discussions. You should ask the media where such information is coming from,” he added.

ALSO READ | Jaishankar Announces India-US Rare Earth Pact To Boost Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met the Congress high command in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Congress headquarters, was attended by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Discussions are believed to have focused on Karnataka's political strategy, governance and a possible cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

The leadership issue between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has remained a key talking point within the party for months.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.