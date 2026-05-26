14-Day Curfew In Pune From Today? Here's What We Know

Dismissed rumours of a lockdown, Pune Police said it has only issued regular prohibitory orders, or Jamavbandi, under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act. They are in effect from May 26 to June 8, 2026.

For 14 days starting on the evening of May 26, the Pune administration has placed restrictions around the city that forbid public meetings and a number of associated activities. Protests, marches, meetings, and other public gatherings would not be allowed during the limitation period, according to a Pune Police order.

Officials stated that the measures were implemented in light of the current circumstances and issued a warning that anyone who disobeys the order would face severe consequences.

On Monday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar made it clear that the city's public transportation is not subject to any particular limitations. "People are free to travel. The police routinely issue these orders every two weeks. He stated, "The orders are intended to stop criminals from congregating in groups and causing harm to society or property," reported The Economic Times.

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To preserve public order and avoid disturbances, a blanket ban has also been imposed on possession of spears, swords, clubs, sticks, firearms or any object capable of causing harm, displaying/burning photographs, symbolic effigies and/or images of any individual or leader, raising offensive slogans or making provocative speeches, singing objectionable songs or playing musical instruments in a way that disrupts public order, displaying signs, placards and/or images considered offensive or against public decency,cCirculating speeches, visuals or objects that could threaten public morality or safety.

Residents have been urged by Pune Police to strictly abide by the order for the duration of the 14-day term.

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