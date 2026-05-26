Mutual Funds Are Cutting Exit Loads — What Does It Mean, And Should Investors Care?

Several mutual fund houses are reducing exit loads across equity-oriented schemes, a move that could make it cheaper for investors to redeem investments earlier than before. According to Kshitiz Mahajan, the Managing Partner & CEO Complete Circle Wealth, the shift reflects both changing regulations and growing competition from newer investment platforms offering greater flexibility to investors.

Exit load refers to the fee charged when investors redeem mutual fund units before a specified holding period. Traditionally, many equity schemes charged a 1% exit load if investors withdrew within one year.

Why Mutual Funds Are Reducing Exit Loads

In an interview with NDTV Profit, Mahajan said one reason behind the trend is a recent regulatory change by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Earlier, fund houses could charge an additional 5 basis points in expense ratios partly to compensate for managing investor exits. With that provision now removed, the incentive to maintain longer exit load periods has weakened. At the same time, newer entrants in the mutual fund industry — particularly index-focused and digitally driven platforms — are increasingly offering schemes with little or no exit load.

“If you want to operate with the new generation, many houses are now aligning themselves with what new entrants are doing,” Mahajan said.

According to him, categories such as flexi-cap, multi-cap and balanced advantage funds have seen some of the sharpest reductions in exit loads. In certain schemes, exit loads now apply only for periods as short as 30 to 90 days.

What It Means for Investors

For investors, lower exit loads provide greater flexibility, especially during emergencies or portfolio rebalancing. Mahajan explained that exit loads are charged on the total redemption amount, unlike capital gains tax, which applies only to profits.

In practical terms, an investor redeeming Rs 10 lakh before the earlier one-year threshold could have faced both short-term capital gains tax and an additional Rs 10,000 exit load charge. Under newer structures, the exit load component may no longer apply after a much shorter holding period.

Still, Mahajan cautioned that easier exits should not encourage excessive portfolio churn. “The real benefit of equity is holding it for long,” he said.

He added that while lower exit loads may help investors correct asset allocation mistakes or access liquidity when required, long-term compounding remains the primary driver of wealth creation in mutual funds.

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