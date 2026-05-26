Are Banks Open Or Closed For Bakrid 2026 On May 27? Check State-Wise RBI Holiday List

Muslims in India and around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, one of Islam's two major festivals. While Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Adha celebrates the values of devotion and sacrifice in Islam.

Coincidentally, this festival follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's Mecca. Celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu-al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, the festival's date depends on the sighting of the moon. Eid-ul-Adha holds deep spiritual significance and is marked by prayers, charity, gatherings, and sacrifice of animals.

Bank Holiday Across India:

To mark this, many states in India announce public holidays. This year, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on May 28. This follows after Middle Eastern Islamic nations confirmed the arrival of Dhu-al-Hijjah on May 18, following the sighting of the crescent moon a day earlier.

As a result, some states have revised public holidays to May 28. Due to these developments, confusion remains among people about whether the public holiday falls on May 27 or 28.

For banks, the Reserve Bank of India has specified the holiday based on their locations. This means some banks across India may observe the holiday on May 27, some on May 28 and a few on both days.

ALSO READ: Bakra Eid (Eid Al-Adha) 2026 On May 27 Or 28? Check State-Wise Revised Eid Holiday Dates After Moon Sighting

Which States To Observe Bank Holiday On May 27:

According to the RBI calendar, over a dozen states will be observing a bank holiday for Eid-ul-Adha on May 27. These include Tripura, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, among others.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which earlier announced Eid holiday on May 27, have shifted it to May 28. West Bengal has also announced a similar update, moving the holiday to May 28. Kerala has announced that it will observe a two-day holiday on May 27 and 28. These changes are yet to reflect on the RBI website, but an update is expected soon.

According to the RBI calendar, other states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Goa were already scheduled to observe the holiday on May 28. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will also observe a holiday on May 27 and 28.

Customers are advised to regularly check the RBI website as updates regarding changes in holiday schedules for banks may be shared, depending on state government announcements.

ALSO READ: Bakra Eid 2026 Bank Holiday: When Will HDFC, SBI, ICICI And Other Banks Remain Shut For Eid Ul Adha?

What Services Are Available:

Customers should note that even though physical bank branches will remain closed for Eid-ul-Adha, online facilities will continue to remain available. Customers can manage accounts, transfer funds, pay bills and access mobile apps or ATMs despite the holiday.

Bank Holidays In May:

Eid-ul-Adha will mark the final major festival for which banks will observe a public holiday in May. The next holiday for banks in May will occur on Sunday, May 31, which is a standard weekend holiday across India, as per RBI guidelines.

The upcoming Saturday - May 30 - will see normal operational hours for banks as they are designated to remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, according to the RBI rules.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.