Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal Starrer Sees Weekday Drop — Collects This Amount

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 is currently in its first week at the box office. After registering a strong opening weekend, the film witnessed a weekday drop in collections along with reduced occupancy rates.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5

As per Sacnilk reports, the film collected Rs 7.7 crore net across 4,684 shows on Day 5. These figures reflect a 44.4% drop from the previous day's (Day 4 - Sunday) net collection of Rs 13.85 crore.

The total gross collections of India are now valued at Rs 72.14 crore, and the total India net collections at Rs 62.15 crore. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 6 crore from the overseas market, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 84.4 crore so far. This takes the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 156.54 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Here's what Day 5 looked like for Drishyam 3:

Malayalam : The Malayalam version collected Rs 6.7 crore from 2,694 shows. The occupancy led with 48%.

: The Malayalam version collected Rs 6.7 crore from 2,694 shows. The occupancy led with 48%. Telugu : The Telugu version collected Rs 65 lakh from 1,278 shows with an occupancy of 15%.

: The Telugu version collected Rs 65 lakh from 1,278 shows with an occupancy of 15%. Tamil : The Tamil version collected Rs 25 lakh from 532 shows with an occupancy of 24%.

: The Tamil version collected Rs 25 lakh from 532 shows with an occupancy of 24%. Kannada: The Kannada version collected Rs 10 lakh from 180 shows with an occupancy of 22%.

Day 5 Occupancy

Malayalam : The overall occupancy was reported as 43.56%. Morning shows started 26.33%, while the afternoon shows recorded 40.42%. Evening and night shows increased further as they reported 52.67% and 54.83%, respectively.

: The overall occupancy was reported as 43.56%. Morning shows started 26.33%, while the afternoon shows recorded 40.42%. Evening and night shows increased further as they reported 52.67% and 54.83%, respectively. Telugu : The Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 15.1%. Mornings started with a low 12.92%, while afternoons improved to 16.75%. Evening and night shows reported 17.17% and 13.08%, respectively.

: The Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 15.1%. Mornings started with a low 12.92%, while afternoons improved to 16.75%. Evening and night shows reported 17.17% and 13.08%, respectively. Tamil : The overall occupancy was 22.19%. Morning shows reported 11.33%, afternoon 21.22%, evening 23.67%, and night shows recorded 24.67%.

: The overall occupancy was 22.19%. Morning shows reported 11.33%, afternoon 21.22%, evening 23.67%, and night shows recorded 24.67%. Kannada: With an overall occupancy of 16.74%, the morning shows started with 8.38%. Afternoon shows recorded 14.38%, while evening and night shows reported 20.25% and 14.63%, respectively.

Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3 opened with a strong Rs 15.85 crore net on Day 1, recording 51.3% occupancy across 5,506 shows. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 11.05 crore net with 44.5% occupancy from 4,886 shows.

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The opening weekend registered solid collections with Day 3 (Saturday) bringing Rs 13.7 crore from 5,185 shows and Day 4 (Sunday) collecting Rs 13.85 crore from 5,270 shows.

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