Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya Trisha Starrer Sees Weekday Drop — Collects This Amount

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's mass entertainer 'Karuppu' is currently in its 12th day at the box office. After a strong second weekend, the film is undergoing the weekday fallout with reduced collections and occupancy rates.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1.57 crore from 2,273 shows so far. With the numbers still coming in, the total India gross collections are now valued at Rs 181 crore, and the total India net collections are reported as Rs 156.32 crore.

By the end of Day 11, the film had grossed a total of Rs 68 crore from the overseas market, pushing the total worldwide gross collections to Rs 247.15 crore.

ALSO READ: Good News for Moviegoers! CM Vijay Approves Five Daily Shows for New Tamil Films

Language-Wise Breakdown

Tamil : The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.22 crore from 1,542 shows with an occupancy of 21% so far.

: The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.22 crore from 1,542 shows with an occupancy of 21% so far. Telugu: The Telugu version of the film has collected Rs 35 lakh from 731 shows with an occupancy of 18%.

Day 12 Occupancy

Tamil : The overall occupancy as of now is reported in the medium range. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 16.77%. With afternoon data yet to be updated and evening as well as night shows still to begin, the overall occupancy for the day is expected to change.

: The overall occupancy as of now is reported in the medium range. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 16.77%. With afternoon data yet to be updated and evening as well as night shows still to begin, the overall occupancy for the day is expected to change. Telugu: The overall occupancy so far is low. In account of the weekday, the morning shows reported 9.4%. However, with the rest of the data, by the end of the day, the overall occupancy can change.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1, with a solid occupancy of 54%.

The opening weekend recorded strong collections: Day 2 (Saturday) yielded Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows at 56.8% occupancy, and Day 3 (Sunday) brought in Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows.

Weekdays remained steady, with the film collecting Rs 14.3 crore on Day 4 (Monday), Rs 12.75 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), Rs 10.7 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), and Rs 8.1 crore on Day 7 (Thursday).

The film officially wrapped up its first week of collections at Rs 113.85 crore.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence On Don 3 Row After Being Banned By Film Workers' Body

The second week started with Day 8, collecting Rs 7.8 crore. The second weekend registered strong collections with Day 9 (second Saturday) bringing in Rs 12.45 crore and Day 10 (second Sunday) collecting Rs 14.75 crore.

However, following the typical weekday drop, Day 11 (Monday) collected Rs 5.9 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.