Bakrid Tensions Erupt In Mumbai's Mira Road After Residents Bring Goats In Housing Society

Tensions escalated in Mumbai's Mira Road area ahead of Bakrid after a dispute over goats being kept inside a residential housing complex triggered protests, police intervention and reports of violence involving members of Hindu organisations and local residents.

According to multiple media reports, the controversy unfolded at the Srishti Complex in Poonam Cluster-1 near Mira Road on Sunday, where residents and members of Hindu groups objected to the alleged construction of a temporary shed meant to house sacrificial goats within the society premises.

Following objections and protests during the day, the temporary structure was reportedly removed. However, the situation intensified later after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest and a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station.

Police personnel were deployed to the area and attempted to defuse tensions between both groups. Despite the intervention, the situation reportedly flared up again late at night, leading to a scuffle at the site.

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According to ANI, residents protested at Poonam Estate Cluster-1 ahead of Eid al-Adha, citing Bombay High Court directives that prohibit animal sacrifice in residential areas without prior permission.

Social activist and journalist Siraj Noorani said in a post on X that the dispute centred around a temporary shed allegedly built by members of the Muslim community to keep sacrificial goats within the society premises.

He claimed local Hindu organisations and some residents opposed the structure, after which a municipal team demolished it.

Noorani further alleged that attempts to rebuild the shed late at night prompted activists from Hindu organisations to gather at the spot, leading to an altercation that later escalated into a scuffle.

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