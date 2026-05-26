Who Was Ramakant Dayama? Chak De! India Actor Passes Away

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, recognised for his supporting roles across films, television and OTT shows, died on May 26, at the age of 69. The news of his death was confirmed by co-actor and close friend Shubhangi Latkar through an emotional Instagram post.

The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

Shubhangi Latkar's Emotional Tribute

Remembering the actor, Shubhangi Latkar shared an old video of Ramakant Dayama singing and dancing at a gathering with friends. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul and I am simply speechless.”

Describing him as someone full of life and positivity, she added, “A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning.”

Shubhangi also revealed that Dayama had been unwell for several months. Recalling the plans they had made together, she wrote, “We had so many unfinished plans.” According to her, the two had hoped to reunite for a Hindi play and poetry performances in the future.

“When I requested him, he smiled and said, ‘Let me get well soon,'” she shared.

Ending her tribute, the actor wrote, “Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express.”

ALSO READ | Zoya Akhtar's, Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films Hit By Rs 13-Lakh Hard-Drive Theft; Staffer Held

From Theatre To Films And OTT

Before entering films and television, Ramakant Dayama was actively involved in theatre. His transition from stage to screen helped shape the grounded acting style he later became known for in Hindi cinema and web series.

Over the years, he appeared in several notable projects, including Chak De! India, Paa, Shuddh Desi Romance, Bank Chor and Ram Setu. He also featured in acclaimed OTT titles such as Scam 1992 and Jehanabad – Of Love and War.

Dayama was also known as the father of actress Yashaswini Dayama.

Fans Pay Tribute

The news of Ramakant Dayama's passing left fans and members of the entertainment industry mourning an actor remembered for his warmth and memorable screen presence.

ALSO READ | 'Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye': Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Baby Boys

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.