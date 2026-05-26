Unfreeze $12 Billion: Iran Sets Price For US Peace Deal MoU, Says Report

Iran has asked for $12 billion worth of frozen assets held in Qatar to be released as a part of its peace deal with the US, according to Tasnim News agency reports on Tuesday. Tasnim News Agency is a semi-official news agency in Iran with connections to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The report further stated the estimated sum total value of the frozen assets is at $24 billion. Iran has insisted on $12 billion being released along with an MOU (Memorandum Of Announcement).

The new agency further stated that talks with Qatar were positive, and led to progress, citing sources close to negotiators.

According to sources cited by Iran International in previous news reports, the $12 billion would only be the first tranche that Tehran is requesting in order to start the suggested diplomatic route; it was not the total sum that Iran eventually wants released globally in accordance with a more comprehensive accord.

Iran had reportedly emphasised that any final agreement with Washington must eventually unfreeze and make all of its frozen foreign assets completely accessible.

(This is a developing story.)

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