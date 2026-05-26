Maruti Suzuki Mandates 'WFH Wherever Feasible' In Line With PM Modi's Austerity Appeal

Maruti Suzuki has mandated "work-from-home wherever feasible" for its employees, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity appeal. This will be applicable for the automaker's staff who are not required to be present on-site to discharge their duties.

The move is aimed at reducing commute-related fuel consumption, and is in line with the company's remote working policy, according to a statement issued by the company on social media.

This comes about two weeks after PM Modi appealed corporates to revive the Covid-era playbook, and consider WFH or hybrid work models. The prime minister had also urged citizens to minimise foreign travels and defer gold purchase, as the country looks to shore up its foreign exchange reserves amid the global headwinds.

Maruti Suzuki, in its statement, said its officials would avoid foreign visits "unless critical for business requirements", and would also restrict domestic travel. Furthermore, virtual meetings would be the preferred mode for official engagements, it noted.

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"Maruti Suzuki has placed immense importance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for austerity as well as the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war," it posted on X.

"The company strongly feels whether it is during a crisis or business as usual, management should conduct business in the most productive and efficient manner, minimising the use of petroleum products and foreign currency expenditure," the car manufacturer added.

This is a timely opportunity to revisit and re-examine the business processes, and make efforts to improve efficiency across all areas of operations, Maruti Suzuki added.

The company said its employees have been encouraged to resort to measures like carpooling and use of public transport to reduce fuel usage. Also, they have been advised to optimise the use of AC, fans and lights across workplaces.

Maruti Suzuki's announcement comes less than a week after Hindustan Unilever Ltd., the country's FMCG bellwether, said it would be scaling up its electric vehicles fleet and allow employees to continue working under hybrid model.

Also, some of the top Indian public sector undertakings, including the State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corp., Bank of Baroda and other state-run lenders have been asked by the government to increase EV usage and curtail foreign visits.

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