Suvendu Adhikari's Big Decision: Liquor Shops Won't Be Permitted Within 1 Km Of Schools, Colleges & Temples In Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday that no liquor shop would be allowed within a 1-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and temples across the state, news agency PTI reported.

The decision was announced during an administrative review meeting in Kalyani, where the chief minister said the move was aimed at protecting the environment around educational and religious institutions amid rising concerns over liquor outlets operating close to spaces frequented by students and families.

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Adhikari made the announcement while chairing a high-level meeting at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in Kalyani with officials from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts.

Alongside the restriction on liquor outlets, the chief minister also unveiled a series of welfare measures targeting economically weaker sections and women.

Addressing a public gathering, Adhikari said the state government would introduce subsidised fish-rice meals at Rs 5 through 400 dedicated canteens across West Bengal.

He further announced that forms for the Annapurna Yojana would be distributed from May 27. Under the proposed welfare scheme, eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000.

The announcement comes amid increasing political focus on social welfare initiatives and public infrastructure ahead of upcoming electoral activities in the state.

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The proposed liquor shop restriction is also being viewed as an attempt to address long-standing public concerns regarding the presence of alcohol outlets near educational campuses and places of worship.

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