Jio Backs Airtel On 5G Network Slicing, Says Service Does Not Breach Net Neutrality Norms

Reliance Jio has backed Bharti Airtel's use of 5G network slicing in submissions made to a Department of Telecommunications panel reviewing potential net neutrality concerns around Airtel's ‘Priority Postpaid' offering, sources told NDTV Profit.

According to sources, Jio told the panel that 5G network slicing is a globally accepted telecom technology and does not violate the principles of net neutrality. The telecom operator reportedly said such services are widely used by operators globally for enterprise-grade and premium connectivity offerings.

Jio also argued that network slicing does not involve discriminatory treatment of internet traffic, addressing concerns raised around whether priority-based connectivity services could create unequal internet access for users.

The submission comes as the government examines Airtel's recently launched ‘Priority Postpaid' service, which uses 5G network slicing technology to provide more stable connectivity during periods of network congestion.

ALSO READ: Airtel Tells DoT Panel 'Priority Postpaid' Does Not Violate Net Neutrality

Earlier, Bharti Airtel had told the DoT panel that its offering does not breach India's net neutrality framework because it neither blocks, throttles nor prioritises any specific applications, websites or content — the three core parameters typically used to assess violations.

Airtel reportedly maintained that the service is designed to improve network stability during crowded conditions without degrading internet quality for prepaid or non-priority users. The company also told the panel that even after the rollout of the service, non-priority and prepaid customers would continue to have access to nearly 60% spare network capacity.

The DoT had sought views from telecom operators on the broader issue of network slicing and net neutrality after concerns emerged that premium connectivity services could pave the way for a two-tier internet ecosystem.

On the policy front, Airtel also cautioned that restricting the use of advanced 5G capabilities such as network slicing could hurt India's future 6G ambitions and innovation in next-generation telecom services.

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