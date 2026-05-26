Marico Enters Shampoo Market, Launches Parachute Advansed Protein Range

FMCG giant Marico Limited today announced the launch of Parachute Advansed Protein Shampoo, marking the brand's entry into the India's shampoo industry.

The latest product range has eight variants across multiple pack sizes, along with a sachet version, priced at Re. 1 aimed to enable widespread trial and accelerated scale-up. The products in this range are available in quantities of 80ml, 170ml, 340ml, 650ml, 1L and 1.2L across shops and e-commerce websites.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Marico said, "The new Parachute Advansed Protein Shampoo range leverages a differentiated proposition: preventing protein loss in hair. With this, the brand strategically enters the high-potential damage repair segment, with its lead variant combining coconut milk with aloe vera."

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The shampoo range also features popular hair care ingredients such as rosemary, amla, shikakai, almond, and others.

With its strong brand salience and deep penetration, Parachute Advansed is uniquely positioned to offer a credible and effective solution in a new format.

Known for popular hair oil products such as Parachute & Parachute Advansed, Marico says that the shampoo range forms a key pillar of its strategy to capture a greater share of the Indian consumer's total hair-care spend. Marico aims to build a meaningful presence in the segment and expects the shampoo portfolio to be a key contributor to Parachute Advansed's overall growth.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Goupal, CEO, India Core Business, Marico Limited, said, “This launch marks Marico's most significant category extension in recent years, translating Parachute Advansed's strong coconut equity into a hair-cleansing format. Extending Parachute Advansed into shampoos is a strategic step to address the growing consumer shift towards nature-forward solutions.

He added, "the launch reflects Marico's commitment to purposeful, coconut-led innovation and strengthens its play in one of India's largest and fastest-growing personal care segments – the ₹10,000+ crore shampoo market, which is growing at 9–10% annually. Parachute Advansed's entry into hair cleansing unlocks a sizeable growth opportunity while enhancing the brand's relevance across the entire hair-care regimen. The initial response from consumers and the market has been encouraging, and we remain confident in the long-term potential of this product.”

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